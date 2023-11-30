Current & Past Articles » Sports

ODDS girl’s basketball team compete at OFSAA

November 30, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Scarlet Bears girls’ senior basketball team has completed a stellar season that saw them win the District and Region championships, earning them the right to compete at the provincial championships at OFSAA.

The Bears finished the regular season in first place in the District 10 standings with a 12-2 record.

At the University of Guelph, they won the District championship with a 62-49 win over Centennial Collegiate in the final game on Nov. 11.

Winning the District allowed the girls’ team to go to the Central Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association competition in Guelph on November 17 and 18.

In their opening game, then 66-63 to Assumption Catholic High School in overtime. They rebounded with a 72-54 win over Waterloo Oxford in the second game of the day.

In the playoff round, they won 74-58 over KCI to make it to the final.

The Bears won CWOSSA with a 49-47 win over Assumption in the final game.

With the CWOSSA title on the record, the Bears prepared to go to the provincial level and compete at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations in Hamilton on November 23-25 against the top girls’ basketball teams in the province.

On day one of the OFSAA competition, the Bears won their opening game, 49-45, over Sir William Mulock. Game Two saw the Bears win their second in the competition, leaving the court with a 48-43 win over St. Roch.

In the quarter-final game, the Bears lost 42-27 to St. Patrick’s to end their run for the season.

What makes this achievement as a basketball team so outstanding is the fact that most of the girls on the Bears team are Junior-level players who stepped up to create a Senior squad for the school.

“The girls were absolutely amazing,” said coach Koven Padayachee. “They finished sixth in the country, winning two games at OFSAA. As the youngest team in the tournament, the girls represented Orangeville really well. We look forward to getting back to it their next year.”



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Local woman advances in Toastmasters competition

Emma Howlett to put public speaking skills to the test at division competition By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter An Orangeville woman is being ...

New accessible playground at Caledon Central P.S. dedicated to Ellie Wratten

Community honours memory of  “fun-loving, wonderfully confident” former student  By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Students at Caledon Central Public School have an amazing ...

Council supports putting $50,000 towards full-time physician recruiter

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon Council is supporting a drive to bring more doctors to town. At Council’s November 28 meeting, Executive ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support