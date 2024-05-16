NUMEROUS CHARGES FOLLOWING HIGHWAY 10 BLITZ

May 16, 2024

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Provincial Police (OPP) teamed up with the Ministry of Transportation Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit (MTO) for a Highway 10 traffic and equipment initiative.

“On May 8, 2024, Caledon OPP and MTO participated in a day-long traffic and equipment initiative on Highway 10, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Officers were looking for aggressive drivers, proper seatbelt use, distracted driving, and unsafe commercial motor vehicles.”

As a result of the initiative, the following charges were laid:

131 Moving and Commercial Vehicle Document violations

34 Commercial Motor Vehicle inspections

8 Commercial Vehicles placed out of service

“This initiative represents the on-going dedication of the Caledon OPP Detachment and the Ministry of Transportation to ensuring that Highway 10 is a safe roadway for all motorists.”

Motorists are encouraged to contact the OPP to report unsafe vehicles and unsafe driving behaviours that are observed. Road safety is a shared responsibility.

Motorists can call 911 or *OPP (*677) to report unsafe incidents.

CHARGES STEM FROM DRIVE-THRU COMPLAINT

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver observed at a restaurant drive-thru.

“On May 5, 2024, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to a complaint from a concerned citizen over the way a vehicle entered a restaurant drive-thru in Bolton,” say Police. “Officers attended and located the vehicle. The investigation revealed that the novice driver had a blood alcohol concentration above zero and stolen licence plates were recovered.”

As a result, a 23-year-old male from Brampton was charged with:

Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero; and

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 6, 2024, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Caledon OPP would like to take this opportunity to educate motorists on the rules and consequences for novice and young drivers when it comes to the consumption of alcohol or drugs:

Ontario drivers with the licence class of G1 or G2 are considered novice drivers;

Ontario drivers under the age of 22 are considered young drivers;

Young and novice drivers cannot consume any alcohol or drug before operating a motor vehicle. This means young and novice drivers must have zero traces of alcohol or drug when operating a vehicle.

There is a zero-tolerance policy for impaired drivers on our roads and the OPP is committed to ensuring all drivers understand the rules and consequences before getting behind the wheel.

If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, do not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two individuals with Impaired Operation.

“On May 3, 2024, at approximately 12:44 a.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Columbia Way in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “During the investigation, officers formed grounds that one of the driver’s abilities to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

Maya Cascallar, 20, of Bolton, was charged with:

Operation while Impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor;

Class G1 licence driving at unlawful hour;

Class G1 licence unaccompanied by qualified driver;

Young driver blood alcohol concentration above zero;

Novice driver blood alcohol concentration above zero.

The charges have not been proven.

“A few minutes later officers responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired north on Airport Road and Mayfield. Observations from a witness advised that the vehicle was operating in a concerning manner. Officers located the vehicle on King Street near Airport Road. During the investigation, officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

Jagraj Dhaliwal, 31, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while Impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charge has not been proven.

Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 23, 2024, to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licences were suspended for a period of 90 days and the vehicles were impounded for seven.

“The OPP remains committed to keeping our communities safe through enforcement and public education. Drivers who are impaired by drugs or alcohol continue to pose a significant threat on Ontario roads. Whether a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, impaired is impaired, and impaired driving is dangerous regardless of the source of impairment. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

AIRCRAFT ENFORCEMENT

Members of the Caledon and Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) participated in a motorcycle safety initiative by utilizing the OPP Aircraft Enforcement Program (AEP), which resulted in 26 driving-related charges.

“On May 4, 2024, OPP officers and pilots prioritized road safety for all motorists through aircraft surveillance along Highway 10 in Caledon and Dufferin,” say Police. “The initiative aimed to proactively prepare for the upcoming increase in motorcycles due to improving weather conditions, as well as target aggressive driving, speeding, passing on the shoulder, and failing to stop.

“A total of 26 charges were laid including 3 stunt driving charges, 4 improperly displayed plates charges, and numerous speeding charges. Out of these charges, 11 were motorcycles.

The OPP is committed to reducing and preventing injuries on roads, highways, waterways, and trails, while enhancing safety for motorists and all other road users through public education and enforcement.”

CALEDON OPP’s YOUTH LEADERSHIP PROGRAM

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are pleased to announce that the annual Youth Leadership Program will be held from Tuesday, July 23, 2024, to Friday, July 26, 2024, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“By definition, leadership means, “action of leading a group of people or an organization,” say Police. “Since 2003, Caledon OPP Community Response Unit (CRU) officers, along with the Optimist Club of Caledon, have been engaging with local youth to demonstrate the importance of community service, involvement, compassion, and leadership in their community.”

During this four-day program, students will be given the opportunity to engage in a variety of community activities aimed at giving back to their community while interacting with Caledon OPP officers and fellow students.

Applicants interested in applying to the program must meet the following criteria:

Be a resident of Caledon;

Currently in high school (Grade 9 to 12);

Be motivated to actively participate;

Possess a genuine interest in contributing to the community in a meaningful way;

Be a team player and work well with others.

Applicants are required to submit an OPP permission form signed by the applicant’s parent/guardian along with a brief essay (minimum of 250 words) written by the applicant. The essay should outline reasons for the applicant’s interest and identify what the applicant has to offer to the program.

OPP permission forms are available through email by contacting PC Melissa Sheardown at melissa.sheardown@opp.ca. If email is not an option, contact the officer by calling 905-584-2241 to make alternate arrangements.

Space is limited so please return the permission form and essay to the Caledon OPP detachment (drop off or email) to the attention of PC Melissa Sheardown no later than June 15, 2024. Successful applicants will be notified during the week of June 17, 2024.

In addition to earning a sense of satisfaction from being able to give back to their community, participants will also gain 40 hours of community work, a requirement to graduating high school.

For more information regarding the program, please contact PC Melissa Sheardown.

This program is supported by the Optimist Club of Caledon and relies on community support and involvement to ensure its continued success. All donations go towards the operational expenses associated with the program. For instructions on how to donate, please contact Sue Montgomery from the Optimist Club of Caledon at suemontgomery@live.ca.

“We thank you for your consideration and generosity to support this important initiative. Your donation will ensure its continuity, while continuing to build positive relationships between the Caledon OPP and the community we serve.”

