Nolan Butler is excelling on the golf course and volleyball court this fall for the Mayfield Mustangs

October 12, 2023 · 0 Comments

Caledon Citizen’s Student Athlete of the Week

By Jim Stewart

Nolan Butler has a full Fall high school sports schedule and he is thriving as a Mayfield Mustang so far this season.

Not only did the Honor Roll student qualify for the ROPSSAA Championship golf tournament at Royal Ontario this week, but he is also serving as the Captain of Mayfield’s Senior Boys Volleyball team.

Butler, who has been a three-season and four-sport athlete at Mayfield by competing in hockey and badminton for the Mustangs, chose to end his rep hockey career this year to focus on his schooling as well as his two Fall sports.

“After playing both AAA and AA hockey for 10+ years, I recently decided to hang up the stick in exchange for a whistle. While playing the sport was a blast, I found the need for more time and money for my upcoming schooling.”

Coach Cheney credited his player’s mature decision-making and extolled the virtues of Mayfield’s two-sport Fall athlete.

“Nolan participates fully in Golf and Varsity Boys Volleyball. He’s our captain of the Varsity Boys Volleyball team and Nolan qualified for OFSAA golf as an individual. Despite the fact that he is not the oldest or most experienced player, he demonstrates considerable leadership. He assists the coaching staff with every practice and provides encouragement to his teammates. Nolan is committed—he attends every practice and is always eager to improve. He is a gifted athlete and exceptional leader.”

The Mustangs’ Head Coach is also impressed by Butler’s citizenship at Mayfield SS.

“Nolan is known by many and admired by all who know him. He is polite, friendly, and respectful and works just as hard on his academics as he does on his athletics.”

What impressed Coach Cheney the most about Butler is his selfless sportsmanship: “Even when his team loses, he never becomes discouraged and only cheers louder and builds others up. He works with younger players helping them to build their skills and become better players.”

Nolan Butler took time from his first semester studies at Mayfield Secondary School, his driving range preparation for OFSAA, and on-court responsibilities as Captain of the Volleyball team to respond to our interview questions:

Caledon Citizen: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports season to earn Student-Athlete of the Week honors?

Nolan Butler: “During this Fall season, I feel I’ve demonstrated leadership with my volleyball team. Being given the role of team captain, I was very weary at the start not knowing how to conduct a team, but as the season progressed, I feel my leadership skills have shown through in a very laid-back manner. I have also shown great perseverance in my golf game; not having my best game on display, I still was able to battle through. Paired with a little bit of luck, I was able to qualify for this year’s OFSAA boys’ championship.”

Caledon Citizen: What were your key statistics and performance moments from the 2023-24 season that you are most proud of?

Nolan Butler: “The key stats I am most proud of are the hours of practice and refinement I have put in to prepare myself for my competitions. Playing setter on the varsity volleyball team takes a great deal of practice and persistence to make everyone around you better. Not being a trained volleyball player, I have had to really focus and perform at the level needed to succeed.”

Caledon Citizen: In addition to your high school sports team(s), what other community teams do you play for and at what level?

Nolan Butler: “After playing both AAA and AA hockey for 10+ years, I have recently decided to hang up the stick in exchange for a whistle. While playing the sport was a blast, I found the need for more time and money for my upcoming schooling. Though making that decision was hard, I felt it was the right choice for my future in sport and education.”

Caledon Citizen: How would you describe yourself as a student at Mayfield SS? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong? Honor Roll?

Nolan Butler: “Following in the footsteps of family members, Mayfield Athletics has been a major part of my high school experience. In years prior, playing for the volleyball, golf, hockey, and badminton teams, while trying to balance academics, has posed its challenges. In the end, with the support of friends and family, I have been able to maintain Honor Roll status and hope to continue on such a path. As a student, I would describe myself as positive, perseverant, and open-minded. These traits have helped me understand challenging topics and made learning somewhat fun, helping to make school a little more enjoyable.”

Caledon Citizen: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Nolan Butler: “Though drawings have been made in the sand, nothing is yet set in stone. Post-secondary pathways can be difficult rides, but very important. Currently, I am planning to go to school for business then follow it up with a specialization in college within the trades. I feel this pathway best suits my needs and helps set me up for a promising future. Sports as always are second to studies; saying that, I do see myself playing post-secondary sports, whether that be golf or another sport, sports are definitely here to stay.”

Caledon Citizen: Who is your role model in terms of the person you admire the most?

Nolan Butler: “When it comes to a role model, I like to base myself off of various traits pertaining to my different endeavors; but if I had to pick one, it would be my dad. Having some success in the rugby world, I admire my dad not because of his abilities but because of his attitude. Following the golden rule, “treat others the way you want to be treated”, my dad takes that to a whole other level. Making sure everyone is taken care of before himself, and doing everything in his power to make my days as smooth as possible.”

Caledon Citizen: How do you feel about being nominated as The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week?

Nolan Butler: “I honestly had no clue whatsoever and I feel very honored. A nomination like this is definitely one to be thankful for and is one I will write down in the memory books.”

If you are a community or high school coach who would like to nominate a Caledon-based student-athlete for The Caledon Citizen’s Student Athlete of the Week, please email me at jim@lpcmedia.ca.

Readers Comments (0)