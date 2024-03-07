MULTIPLE ALCOHOL-RELATED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged two individuals with alcohol related charges on Friday.

“On March 1, 2024, Caledon OPP officers were conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot check on Ellwood Drive West near Station Road, in the Town of Caledon,” Police say. “Just prior to 11:30 p.m., a vehicle entered the area and officers formed grounds the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

Following the investigation, Luis Palacios-Ramos, 58, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charge has not been proven.

“Just moments later, on the same day, Caledon OPP officers received a report of a single vehicle collision on Heart Lake Road, near King Street, in the Town of Caledon. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., officers arrived on scene and subsequently formed grounds the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result of the investigation, Sunpreet Singh, 25, of Caledon, was charged with:

Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero;

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

Failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The charges have not been proven.

Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 21, 2024, to answer to their charge(s). The vehicles were also impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licences were suspended for a period of 90 days.

“Drivers continue to take chances. It’s simply not worth the risk. Motorists are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

FIREARM, DRUG SEIZURE

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid firearms and drug related charges after vehicle failed to stop for police.

“On February 29, 2024, just after 11:00 a.m., an officer conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 10, in the Town of Caledon, attempted to stop a vehicle but it failed to stop,” say Police. “The vehicle was later located after being involved in a collision, but the occupants had fled the scene. With the assistance of the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), and the Peel Regional Police Canine Unit, two parties were located and arrested. The investigation also resulted in the seizure of two loaded prohibited firearms, a large quantity of drugs, and cash.”

O’Neal Johnson-Shirley, 20, of Brampton was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine;

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid;

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm – two counts;

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition – three counts;

Possession of a Firearm knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With – two counts;

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm – two counts;

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order – two counts;

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000.

The charges have not been proven.

Xander Cornelius-Miller, 20, of Welland was charged with:

Dangerous operation;

Flight from peace officer;

Fail to Comply with Sentence;

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine;

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid;

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm – two counts;

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition – three counts;

Possession of a Firearm knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With – two counts;

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm – two counts;

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order – two counts.

The charges have not been proven.

Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 1, 2024, for a bail hearing.

If you suspect illegal activity in your neighbourhood, call 1-888-310-1122 or 911 for emergencies. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

FRAUD PREVENTION MONTH

This year’s OPP Fraud Prevention Month (FPM) campaign will focus on “20 years of fighting fraud – where are we now?”.

The 2024 campaign will showcase the way fraud has evolved over the past 20 years. The goal of the campaign is to empower Canadians with information, tools, and strategies to recognize, reject and report fraud.

Being able to recognize techniques used by cyber criminals will go a long way in helping Canadians combat cyber enabled frauds. In the past 20 years, technology has transformed the fraud landscape, which is more widespread and sophisticated than ever before. Information, tips, and strategies help Ontarians fight back against cyber-enabled fraud.

In 2023, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) received fraud reports totalling a staggering $554 million in victim losses, surpassing the 2022 historic loss amounts of $530 million. With the evolution of fraud, 75 per cent of overall losses reported to the CAFC are from cyber-enabled fraud, and this is expected to increase year over year. It is estimated that only five to 10 per cent of victims report scams and frauds to the CAFC or law enforcement.

According to the CAFC, in 2023, the top five frauds affecting Canadians daily were:

Investment frauds represented $309 million in reported losses in 2023. Ontario victims reported losing more than $111.2 million;

Spear phishing frauds (Business Email Compromise) represented $58.2 million in reported losses in 2023. Ontario victims reported losing more than $21.3 million;

Romance frauds represented $50.3 million in reported losses in 2023. Ontario victims reported losing more than $21.3 million;

Job scams represented $27.7 million in reported losses in 2023. Ontario victims reported losing more than $9.4 million;

Service frauds represented $22.2 million in reported losses in 2023. Ontario victims reported losing more than $8.3 million.

How Modern Fraudsters Use Technology

Fraudsters will create spoofed websites, use spoofed telephone numbers using Voice over internet protocol (VoIP) to mimic legitimate numbers, will have victims download remote-entry software providing access to devices and computers or send out phishing texts with hyperlinks imitating legitimate businesses or governments offering refunds, rebates or requiring payments.

Take Action

On March 21, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. EST the OPP, CAFC, Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, Canada Post, and the Canadian Money Services Business Association, will be hosting a live chat to discuss tools fraudsters use to victimize Ontario residents. You can view this live chat on the OPP’s X and Facebook channels.

“Fraud losses within Ontario and throughout Canada continue to rise to unprecedented levels, which devastates the lives of our friends, colleagues, family members and businesses,” says Mike Bickerton, Detective Superintendent, Director of Financial Crime Services, Anti-Rackets Branch & Serious Fraud Office, Ontario Provincial Police. “One of the strongest and most effect methods we have to combat fraud is though enhanced public knowledge and cyber awareness. Throughout this year’s 20th edition of Fraud Prevention Month, the OPP, CAFC and our partners will provide fraud prevention information that will allow you to gain the knowledge you require to understand the tools and methods fraudsters use in attempts to try to take away your hard-earned money.”

Added Stephen Buchanan, Acting Detective Inspector, Anti-Rackets Branch, Financial Crime Services, Ontario Provincial Police: “The incidents of fraud in Ontario are among the highest in the country. Throughout the month of March, the OPP along with the CAFC hope to raise awareness to the growing need for deterrence and reporting of fraud against the people of Ontario and in particular those in our vulnerable populations. Please take the time to spread the word on fraud awareness, educate your loved ones and those around you on how to identify indicators of fraud. Together, we can help reduce the harm fraud can cause.”

Remember, if you become a victim to of a fraud or know someone who has, contact your local police service to report the crime and report it to the CAFC at 1-888-495-8501 or online on the Fraud Reporting System (FRS), even if a financial loss did not occur.

SEARCH WARRANT

RESULTS IN CHARGES



Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized a quantity of drugs and charged two individuals as a result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in the Town of Shelburne.

“On March 1, 2024, members of the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), along with Dufferin uniform members and Offender Management and Apprehension Program (OMAP) executed a search warrant at a home on Third Line in Melancthon,” say Police. “The search warrant resulted in the arrest of two individuals who are facing multiple charges. In addition, the officers seized a quantity of drugs.”

Brayden Lavieille, 28-years-old from Dundalk has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid

Joshua Retes, 19-years-old of no fixed address has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid;

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine;

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose;

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – under $5000.

The charges have not been proven.

The following property was seized:

Cocaine – 96 Grams;

Dilaudid pills;

Drug paraphernalia;

Cash – $2855 Canadian;

Air Soft Guns;

22 Calibre ammunition;

12 Gauge shot gun shells;

Cellular phones – (two).

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

