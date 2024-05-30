MULTIPLE ALCOHOL-RELATED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon OPP have charged four drivers with impaired operation and two others were issued three-day licence suspensions in a single shift.

“On May 25, 2024, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Caledon OPP was conducting a proactive patrol in the area St Andrew’s Road and The Grange Side Road,” say Police. “The way a vehicle was being operated led to a traffic stop. During the investigation, officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Harpreet Singh Paul, 57, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charge has not been proven.

“On May 25, 2024, just before 11:00 p.m., Caledon OPP was conducting speed enforcement in the area of Highway 10 and Forks of The Credit Road and stopped a vehicle for traveling at an excessive speed. Through further investigation, officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Virginio Dasilva Couto, 41, of Toronto was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Adult drive motor vehicle – preform stunt – excessive speed;

Speeding 50+ km/h over posted limit;

Adult driving while under suspension.

The charges have not been proven.

“On May 25, 2024, shortly before midnight, Caledon OPP were conducting a R.I.D.E (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot check in the area of Innis Lake Road and Healey Road, in the Town of Caledon. Officers observed a vehicle turn around before entering the spot check. Officers located and stopped the vehicle and formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Vishavdeep Singh, 28, of Arthur, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Operation while impaired – alcohol.

The charges have not been proven.

“On May 26, 2024, a few minutes just after midnight, at the same R.I.D.E location, a vehicle entered the area and was met by officers. Grounds were formed that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Monica Oliveira Teixeira, 28, of Milton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charge has not been proven.

Additionally, at the same R.I.DE location, officers issued two drivers with a three-day licence suspension for registering ‘Warn’ ranges on an Approved Screening Device (ASD). Warn ranges on an Approved Screening Device are having a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) between 0.05-0.079. First time penalties are an immediate 3-day licence suspension and $250 fine. Second time penalties are an immediate 7-day licence suspension, $350 fine and an education or treatment program. Third time penalties are an immediate 30-day licence suspension, $450 fine, an education or treatment program, and a six-month ignition interlock condition.

The four accused charged with a criminal offence are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer for their charges. Their driver’s licences were suspended for 90 days vehicles impounded for seven.

“Drivers continue to take chances that can lead to disastrous consequences. The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. Motorists are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving

LAB DUMP SITES FOUND

Several clandestine laboratory dumpsites have been identified throughout Adjala-Tosorontio Township in the month of May, say OPP.

“Clandestine laboratory dumpsites pose a public safety concern due to the risk of accidental exposure, in addition to associated environmental concerns. The public is urged to contact the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and keep distance if they suspect they have encountered a potential clandestine laboratory dumpsite.

“The Nottawasaga OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with assistance from the OPP Clandestine Laboratory Investigative Response Team (CLIRT), overseen by the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), have secured the clandestine laboratory dumpsites that have been located. The OPP CLIRT is a specialized team that is trained to safely investigate and dismantle clandestine synthetic drug labs and their associated dumpsites across Ontario.

“The chemical wastes found at clandestine laboratory dumpsites have public safety impacts to humans and wildlife due to the nature of the debris left behind. The illegal dumping can result in environmental contamination and health hazards.”

DID YOU KNOW

Indicators of a synthetic drug lab include:

Suspicious activity, secretive behaviour and avoidance of neighbour interactions;

Occupants attend for short time periods and at odd hours;

Chemical odours;

Garbage is rarely or never put out and may contain numerous chemical containers, glassware or bags of full of soil;

Garbage is rarely or never put out for collection, and may contain numerous chemical containers, glassware or bags full of soil;

Location has excessive security;

Evidence of chemical dumping grounds on or near premises;

Obstructed or covered windows;

Odd items being brought inside the location – equipment, glassware, chemical drums, etc.

The dangers of clandestine synthetic drug labs include fire, explosion, harmful fumes, and chemical exposure as well as environmental damage and waste. Remember to remain at a safe distance.

If you see indicators of a clandestine synthetic drug lab or a suspected clandestine laboratory dumpsite, call the OPP’s non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 in an emergency. Alternatively, you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

MURDER CHARGES IN ALLISTON

Members of the Major Crime Unit from the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a person in relation to a murder investigation in Alliston in the Town of New Tecumseth.

“On August 26, 2022, shortly before 6:30 a.m., Nottawasaga OPP and emergency services responded to reports of gunfire at a residence on Kidd Crescent,” say Police. “A 38-year-old female was located outside the residence with apparent gunshot wounds and transported to hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.”

The deceased was identified as 38-year-old Sibel Duzguner of New Tecumseth.

On May 23, 2024, members of the Nottawasaga OPP Major Crime Unit arrested and charged 51-year-old Ahmet Duzguner of New Tecumseth with First-Degree Murder contrary to the Criminal Code.

The accused remains in custody and was scheduled to virtually appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on May 24, 2024.

The charges have not been proven.

OPP Central Region Crime Units and OPP Forensic Identification Services continue the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP through a dedicated tip line at 1-844-677-9407 or the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

More information will be released when available.

“Nottawasaga Detachment would like to thank the victim’s family and community for their patience during this investigation,” said Nottawasaga Detachment Commander D. McLagan.

