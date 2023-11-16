911 » Current & Past Articles

Man charged following three vehicle collision on Highway 9

November 16, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver involved in a serious collision on Highway 9.

On September 14, 2023, shortly after 8:00 a.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 9 at Mount Wolfe Road. The incident predominantly involved a passenger vehicle and a transport truck. The driver of the transport truck sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by land to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Highway 9 between Highway 50 and Tottenham Road was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.  

On November 2, 2023, as a result of the investigation, a 48-year-old male of Etobicoke was charged with:

• Dangerous operation causing bodily harm 

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date to answer to the charge.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Caledon residents embark on aid mission in Dominican Republic

By MARK PAVILONS A Bolton woman and Caledon teachers are embarking on a humanitarian mission to the Dominican Republic in the new year. Several years ...

Local Tim Hortons owners supporting Cassie’s Place with Smile Cookie campaign

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter There were many smiles at a Bolton Tim Hortons this Tuesday.  On November 14, representatives from Caledon Council, ...

Proposed 2024 Peel Budget tax increase sits at 4.5 per cent

By ZACHARY ROMAN, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Caledon residents can expect an increase of about $250 on their property tax bill next year.  The Region ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support