Man charged following three vehicle collision on Highway 9

November 16, 2023 · 0 Comments

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver involved in a serious collision on Highway 9.

On September 14, 2023, shortly after 8:00 a.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 9 at Mount Wolfe Road. The incident predominantly involved a passenger vehicle and a transport truck. The driver of the transport truck sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by land to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Highway 9 between Highway 50 and Tottenham Road was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.

On November 2, 2023, as a result of the investigation, a 48-year-old male of Etobicoke was charged with:

• Dangerous operation causing bodily harm

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date to answer to the charge.

Readers Comments (0)