Local artists showcasing “heartfelt” works at Headwaters Arts Gallery

February 15, 2024

Opening reception for latest members exhibition at gallery to be held February 17

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

There’s lots to love at a new art exhibition in Caledon.

Headwaters Arts is currently hosting its second members exhibition of the year at the Alton Mill Arts Centre. It’s titled “From the Heart” and features work from 21 different artists who were asked to create visual representations of what “heartfelt” means to them.

An opening reception for the exhibition will be held on February 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Arts Centre.

Sue Powell, Marketing and Communications chair of the Headwaters Arts Board, said that From the Heart is a deeply personal and heartwarming exhibition.

Emilia Perri, a well-known Dufferin artist and the owner of Maggiolly Art Supplies in Orangeville, has two large acrylic-on-canvas paintings on display at the From the Heart exhibition.

“My painting called, ‘Lacrime d’Amore’ or ‘Love Tears’ is about the sorrow one feels when

love is lost,” said Perri. “There is the raining of tears that come and go, it doesn’t matter how much time passes, the feelings from the background can come to the foreground at any given time.”

Lorraine Roberts, an artist from Caledon, noted the theme From the Heart brought out her love of flowers.

“Flowers have been grown, cultivated and given as gifts for hundreds of years. They are symbols of heartfelt affection and love that are given on all occasions,” said Roberts. “My paintings display a gardener’s love of sharing the ephemeral beauty of flowers with any person passing by. This is a heartfelt act of giving without expecting anything in return.”

Other Caledon artists featured at the exhibition include Iris Ranieri, MaryLou Hurley, Marion Hazel Plaunt, Barbara Guy Long and Patty Maher.

From the Heart opened on Valentine’s Day and will run until March 17. The Headwaters Arts gallery will be open on Family Day, February 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and ready to welcome visitors.

The Headwaters Arts gallery’s regular open hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday. The Alton Mill Arts Centre is located at 1402 Queen Street West in Alton.

