LOADED GUN SEIZED

June 27, 2024

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized a loaded handgun from a vehicle during a RIDE spot check.

“On June 21, shortly after 11:30 p.m., Caledon OPP was conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Drivers Everywhere) spot check in the area of Innis Lake Road and Healey Road,” say Police. “A vehicle entered the area and a preliminary investigation led officers to conduct a search. A loaded handgun was subsequently located. All three occupants were placed under arrest.”

As a result of the investigation, Akashdeep Singh, 24, of Brampton, was charged with:

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm;

Knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm;

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available;

Possession of a schedule 1 substance – Heroin;

Breach of firearms regulations – transport firearm or restricted weapon;

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.

Maminder Singh, 25, of Brampton, as well as Navasagar Singh, 23, of Caledon, were also both charged with:

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm;

Knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm;

Breach of firearms regulations – transport firearm or restricted weapon;

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.

All three accused were held for a Bail Hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

The charges have not been proven.

DRUG SEIZURE

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized a quantity of drugs and charged three individuals as a result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in the Town of Caledon.

“On June 18, 2024, members of the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), along with Nottawasaga CSCU, Collingwood CSCU, Huronia West CSCU, Orillia CSCU, City of Kawartha Lakes CSCU, Southern Georgian Bay CSCU, Barrie Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau OCEB, and uniform executed seven search warrants at homes in Caledon and Schomberg,” say Police. “The search warrants resulted in the arrest of three individuals who are facing multiple charges. In addition, the officers seized a quantity of drugs.”

Ryan Suitor, 37, of Schomberg, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine;

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone;

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine;

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl;

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Heroin;

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm;

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo;

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order – 4 counts;

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

The accused was held for Bail and to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice.

The charges have not been proven.

Matthew Regent, 38, of Bolton, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Cocaine;

Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000;

Fail to comply with release order.

Alfredo Gallo, 29, of Caledon, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Cocaine;

Possession of a Schedule II substance – Other Drugs.

The two accused are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 4th, 2024, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The following property was seized:

Powder cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, oxycodone pills, prescription pills, heroin;

Items consistent with drug trafficking;

A large amount of Canadian currency;

Witness P .45 calibre handgun;

10 rounds of .45 calibre ammunition;

2016 Lincoln MKX;

Stolen 2014 Honda CRF2 motorcycle.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver involved in a collision with impaired operation.

“On June 24, 2024, shortly after 8:00 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to a collision between a passenger vehicle and a commercial motor vehicle in the intersection of Airport Road and Charleston Sideroad, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Minor injuries were sustained. During the investigation, officers formed grounds that the driver of the passenger vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

Sukhwinder Singh, 56, of Nobleton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

The accused is schedule to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 11, 2024, to answer to the charges. The driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for seven.

The charges have not been proven.

“On June 20, 2024, shortly after 2:30 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Plummer Road, near Station Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Officers attended and met with the driver. During the investigation, grounds were formed that the driver’s ability to operation a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

Iqbal Singh, 51, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code;

Failure to comply with release order;

Failure or refusing to comply with demand.

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 11, 2024, to answer to the charges. The vehicle was impounded for a period of 45 days.

The charges have not been proven.

“On June 15, 2024, just after 10:00 p.m., officers received a call for service regarding a suspicious person around The Gore Road, near Finnerty Sideroad, in the Town of Caledon. The individual left the resident in a motor vehicle and was located by officers. At that time, the vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate a speed and led to a traffic stop. During the investigation, grounds were formed that the driver’s ability to operation a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Kamaluddin Haidari, 39, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt;

Refusal to comply with demand;

Drive motor vehicle with open container of liquor;

Driver failure to surrender license.

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 4th, 2024, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

