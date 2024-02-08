Current & Past Articles » General News

Library, PAMA to host events for Black History Month

February 8, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

February is Black History Month.

The Caledon Public Library (CPL) and Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) have events planned to mark the month in the coming days and weeks.

At 10 a.m. on February 27, the CPL is hosting musician, composer, choreographer, author and educator Njacko Backo for an event called “African Voyage.”

The event, which is geared towards children ages six to 12, will teach attendees about the important role music, dance, and storytelling plays in everyday life in Cameroon, Central Africa. 

“Students will experience traditional dance and drumming, listen to a traditional story, and learn about the importance of community,” says the CPL.

Registration for this event can be done at the following link: events.caledonlibrary.com/event/9838343.

PAMA is currently showcasing the exhibition “Our Voices, Our Journeys.”

The exhibition celebrates one of many Black communities in Peel: The North Peel Community Church. It showcases the personal journeys of leaders and mentors from the church congregation, illustrating stories of immigration, family life, and establishing a community of faith. 

On February 10 at PAMA (9 Wellington St. East, Brampton), Shakkoi Hibbert will host a “Family Floetry Fitness” session. From 2 to 3 p.m. families are invited to immerse themselves in the rhythm of Afro-Caribbean beats in a beginner-friendly dance fitness experience.

Registration for this, and the following, PAMA event can be done online at pama.peelregion.ca.

From 1 to 4:30 p.m. on February 24, educator and artist Reynold Thomas will host an afternoon of figurative drawing with a live model at PAMA. 

“As we celebrate Black History Month, we will foster a sense of connection and appreciation for the richness within the African diaspora and the importance of art and storytelling,” said the Region of Peel in a statement.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Inaugural Sport Hall of Fame ceremony enshrines four athletes, three builders, and one team

By Jim Stewart 180 attendees enjoyed the anecdotes provided by inductees and their families at the First Annual Caledon Sport Hall of Fame induction ceremony ...

Town looks at recognizing those who served in Afghanistan, on peacekeeping missions on cenotaphs

Motion from Ward 3 Councillor Doug Maskell sparked review By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon is taking steps to commemorate those who served ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support