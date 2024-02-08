Library, PAMA to host events for Black History Month

February 8, 2024 · 0 Comments

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

February is Black History Month.

The Caledon Public Library (CPL) and Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) have events planned to mark the month in the coming days and weeks.

At 10 a.m. on February 27, the CPL is hosting musician, composer, choreographer, author and educator Njacko Backo for an event called “African Voyage.”

The event, which is geared towards children ages six to 12, will teach attendees about the important role music, dance, and storytelling plays in everyday life in Cameroon, Central Africa.

“Students will experience traditional dance and drumming, listen to a traditional story, and learn about the importance of community,” says the CPL.

Registration for this event can be done at the following link: events.caledonlibrary.com/event/9838343.

PAMA is currently showcasing the exhibition “Our Voices, Our Journeys.”

The exhibition celebrates one of many Black communities in Peel: The North Peel Community Church. It showcases the personal journeys of leaders and mentors from the church congregation, illustrating stories of immigration, family life, and establishing a community of faith.

On February 10 at PAMA (9 Wellington St. East, Brampton), Shakkoi Hibbert will host a “Family Floetry Fitness” session. From 2 to 3 p.m. families are invited to immerse themselves in the rhythm of Afro-Caribbean beats in a beginner-friendly dance fitness experience.

Registration for this, and the following, PAMA event can be done online at pama.peelregion.ca.

From 1 to 4:30 p.m. on February 24, educator and artist Reynold Thomas will host an afternoon of figurative drawing with a live model at PAMA.

“As we celebrate Black History Month, we will foster a sense of connection and appreciation for the richness within the African diaspora and the importance of art and storytelling,” said the Region of Peel in a statement.

Readers Comments (0)