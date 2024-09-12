Josiah Dunkley delivers three distinct goals in Caledon Golden Hawks’ 4-2 win over Midland Flyers

By Jim Stewart

Josiah Dunkley’s unique hat trick—comprised of an even strength goal, a short-handed goal, and a power play goal – paced the Caledon Golden Hawks to a 4-2 victory over the Midland Flyers in PJHL pre-season action at the New Tecumseth Rec Centre on Friday night.

In Caledon’s pre-season opener, Dunkley’s unassisted even strength goal opened the scoring 6:56 into the first period versus the Flyers.

A power play marker by defenseman Mark Grguric, assisted by James Yang, gave the Golden Hawks a 2-0 lead at 15:47, but Kyler MacNeil pulled Midland to within one goal with two minutes remaining in the opening period.

Dunkley showed off his penalty-killing prowess at 11:52 of the middle frame when his unassisted shortie beat Flyers’ netminder Owen Moreau to restore Caledon’s two-goal lead.

The Golden Hawks forward, who displayed a Midas touch on Friday night, completed his unique hat-trick on the power play. Dunkley’s third unassisted goal of the game gave Caledon a commanding 4-1 lead midway through the third period.

Cal Virtue-McCague pulled the Flyers to within two goals with seven minutes left in the contest, but Caledon shut down Midland in the waning minutes to earn the preseason win.

The Flyers fell to 1-4-1 in exhibition play, including a 4-0 loss on Thursday night to the Cougars in Schomberg that featured a brilliant 75-save performance by Midland goaltender Jack Pinder.

The numbed netminder had the night off on Friday versus the Golden Hawks.

