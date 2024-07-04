IMPAIRED OPERATION

July 4, 2024 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver involved in a collision with impaired operation by drugs.

“On June 27, 2024, shortly before 5:00 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a single motor-vehicle collision on Escarpment Sideroad, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “No injuries were sustained. While investigating, officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by drugs and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result of the investigation, Andrew Kaniewski, 35, of Etobicoke, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – drugs;

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available;

Possession of a Schedule I substance.

The accused is schedule to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 22, 2024, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for seven.

“The OPP remains committed to ensuring Ontario roads are safe from impaired drivers. Whether a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, impaired is impaired, and impaired driving is dangerous regardless of the source of impairment.”

If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

“On June 25, 2024, shortly before 1:00 p.m., Caledon OPP received a report of a possible impaired driver on Old School Road,” say Police. “Officers located the vehicle. Officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result of the investigation, Prabhjot Randhawa, 53, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 11, 2024, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for seven.

“If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.”

SERIOUS COLLISION

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a single motor vehicle collision that sent five patients to hospital with minor injuries and one to a local trauma center with serious but non-life threating injuries.

“On June 29, 2024, shortly after 11:00 a.m., Nottawasaga OPP and emergency crews responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the area of County Rd 13 and Highway 89 in the municipality of Adjala-Tosorontio,” say Police. “One male passenger suffered severe injuries; he was transported to a local trauma center. His injuries were deemed serious but non-life threatening. The other five passengers reported having minor injuries and

County Rd 13 and Highway 89 was closed for majority of the day while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionist assisted with the investigation.”

The investigation remains on going and police are asking if you or any one you know witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage, please contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 705-434-1939 or 1-888-310-1122, or you may submit your tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

ALLEGED FRAUD

INVESTIGATION

Police are currently investigating a fraud in New Tecumseth.

“This scam appeared to be a result of a Roofing scam, in which the businessman requested cash upfront for work to be completed,” say Police. “Unfortunately, the victim provided the money, and the work was not completed, and the suspects asked for additional money.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, heavier build, 40 and approximately 5’8-5’9 with an Irish accent.

Some tips to consider if you believe something fraudulent is occurring in your neighborhood:

Fraudsters often contact individuals directly at their homes or via telephone, employing persuasive tactics to convince homeowners of the necessity for a contract or service they neither requested nor required. It is advisable to exercise caution when opening your door to unexpected visitors or solicitors offering items or services;

There have been reports of contactor-related frauds occurring within Alliston.;

Citizens are being asked to be cautious of “Cash Deals” and Cash Deposits;

There is a high likelihood that the work completed will be fraudulent, not insured and may never be completed which may cause additional damage to properties;

Residents are also being urged to ensure their home monitoring services are functioning and actively recording if possessed;

If a deal is too good to be true or is being pressured, then there is a high likelihood it is a fraud.

Readers Comments (0)