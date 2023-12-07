IMPAIRED DRIVING

The Dufferin OPP have charged three drivers with impaired operation related offences as the result of a call for service.

“On December 1, 2023, just after 5:30 p.m., officers from Dufferin OPP received a radio call for a motor vehicle collision in the intersection of Hansen and Blindline in the Town of Orangeville,” say Police. “Officers arrived on scene and where were led into an impaired operation investigation.”

Marc Hughes, 42, from Orangeville has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Fail to remain.

The charges have not been proven.

“On December 3, 2023, just after 12:00 a.m., officers from Dufferin OPP received a traffic complaint about a possible impaired driver which just left an address in the Town of Orangeville. The officers were able to locate the vehicle on CTY RD 25 in The Township of East Luther and where they were led into an impaired operation investigation.

Paulette Sider, 51, from Grand Valley has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

The charges have not been proven.

“On December 3, 2023, just before 7:00 a.m., officers from the Dufferin OPP responded to a motor vehicle in the ditch in the area of CTY RD 23 in the Township of East-Garafraxa Township,” say Police. “The officers located the vehicle and were led into an impaired operation investigation.”

Tyler Beck, 31, from Orangeville has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Have care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available.

The charges have not been proven.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

“The OPP continues to conduct traffic enforcement daily as drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs and who drive at excessive speeds continue to pose a threat to Ontario roads. We are committed to the safety of our community.”

They remind motorist to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure, or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

STOLEN TRUCK

IN SHELBURNE

Members of the Dufferin OPP are currently investigating the theft of a Dodge Ram truck in the Town of Shelburne.

“On November 30, 2023, shortly before 6:00 a.m., Dufferin OPP received a call for service at a residence on Anishinaabe Drive in the Town of Shelburne for the theft of a vehicle,” say Police. “It was determined that a 2022 black Dodge Ram 2500, crew cab, with black tonneau cover and tinted windows was stolen between November 29, 11:30 p.m., and November 30, 5:45 a.m., from the complainant’s driveway.”

The investigation is continuing. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to any of these thefts, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Dufferin OPP is committed to enforcement initiatives targeting this issue and will continue to educate residents on crime prevention strategies to minimize victimization.

Auto theft crime prevention tips:

Today’s auto thieves are increasingly turning to technology that bypasses security systems allowing vehicles to be stolen. Electronic auto theft is on the rise as more vehicles are equipped with technology such as keyless entry fobs. In fact, the insurance industry has seen the growing trend that thieves are able to copy fob information and steal cars right from your driveway. The term “relay thefts” involves the use of equipment designed to boost and exploit the signals sent out by a vehicle’s legitimate key fob. This allows for a thief to unlock and start an engine of a vehicle remotely.

Residents can help protect their vehicles by taking any of the following crime prevention measures:

Ensure your vehicle keys are kept well away from doors and windows;

Use a signal blocking pouch/box – they can block your key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle as the pouch is lined with layers or metallic material;

Turn off the keyless fob wireless signal at night (refer to your car manual for instructions);

Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm – this could add a significantly delay or be a deterrent for thieves;

Consider a secondary audible car alarm – which works by using sensors placed in different points of your vehicle;

Park in the garage (if possible);

Insert a car tracker – unusual activity is monitored, and car can be tracked using GPS if stolen.

Police and its insurance industry partners also want to raise public awareness about the opportunities for criminals who intend to steal personal identification from unsecured vehicles. Licenses, insurance, vehicle ownerships, passports, as well as mobile devices or laptops, offer criminals the opportunity to further victimize individuals who do not lock their vehicles, or who leave their valuables in plain view.

Vehicle owners/passengers can do simple things to decrease the risk of being victimized, such as:

Never leave a running vehicle unattended;

Lock your doors;

Roll up your windows;

Keep valuables out of sight;

Keep your registration and proof of insurance in your wallet or purse, not in the glove box;

Pocket your keys;

At night or during extended parking periods, always park in a well-lit area.

