IMPAIRED CHARGES

February 22, 2024

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Brampton resident with Operation while Impaired after they registered over three times the legal limit.

“On February 14, 2024, shortly after 8:00 a.m., Caledon OPP received reports from motorists expressing concern as to how a motor vehicle was being operated,” say Police. “Officers located the vehicle on Mayfield Road, near Hurontario Street, in the Town of Caledon. Officers subsequently formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Lovepreet Sohi, 29, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

The driver is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on February 29, 2024, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Additionally, the driver’s vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licence suspended for a period of 90 days.

“Caledon OPP would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

SIU Concludes

Firearm Investigation

In the morning of October 23, 2023, two Ontario Provincial Police officers made their way to Tundra Road in Caledon to investigate a suspicious Jeep parked on the roadway,” say investigators with Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit.

“Officers observed the Jeep, which they learned had been reported stolen,” said the SIU on February 20. “Soon after the officers got the attention of the men inside the Jeep, the driver drove at one of the officers. This officer was struck. When the Jeep drove towards the other officer, that officer discharged his firearm at the vehicle. No one was injured as a result of the shooting. On his assessment of the evidence, SIU Director Joseph Martino determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe that an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the use of his gun.”

CARE HOME WORKER CHARGED WITH ASSAULT

Investigators with York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau have charged a personal support worker (PSW) with assault and believe there may be more victims.

“On Friday, February 2, 2024, police were contacted regarding elder abuse incidents that occurred at a care home in the City of Vaughan,” say Police. “Through investigation, police learned an 89-year-old male resident was assaulted by a PSW on two occasions, January 29 and February 2, 2024.

As a result, Suman Soni, 32, of the Town of Caledon, was charged with Assault x2.

Investigators believe there are more victims and are asking that any other victims please come forward.

This investigation is ongoing.

The charges have not been proven.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE

CALL LEADS TO

INVESTIGATION

As a result of a call for service involving suspicious behavior, two males have been arrested and charged in connection to multiple criminal investigations.

“On February 19, 2024, members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), were called to a retail hardware store parking lot in the Town of Orangeville,” say Police. “The caller reported observing the suspicious behavior of two males inside of a vehicle. Police located the suspects and quickly came to learn that the driver and passenger were breaching several former conditions and were subsequently arrested.”

Mahal Lakwinder Singh, 26, has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000- (two counts);

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000;

Failure to comply with release order- (two counts);

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- (three counts).

Sidhu Manmoht Singh, 24, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000- (two counts);

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000;

Failure to comply with release order- (two counts);

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- (three counts).

The charges have not been proven.

As a result of the investigation the following items were seized and recovered:

11g Methamphetamine;

5g Heroin;

11g Gamma Hydroxybutrate;

Personal Identification and Bank Cards;

1.14L The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky – six bottles;

750ml The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky;

750ml The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky;

750 Johnnie Walker Scotch Whisky.

The accused individuals were held for bail at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, to answer to the charges.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

