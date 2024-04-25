IMPAIRED CHARGES

April 25, 2024 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with Impaired Operation following a single motor vehicle collision on Dixie Road.

“On April 19, 2024, shortly after 11:00 p.m., officers received a report advising that a vehicle was in the ditch on Dixie Road, near Old School Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The lone occupant of the vehicle sustained minor injuries. During the course of the investigation, officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

Pardeep Dhillon, 36, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 9, 2024, to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was also suspended for a period of 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven.

The charges have not been proven.

“The OPP remains committed to keeping our communities safe through enforcement and public education. Drivers who are impaired by drugs or alcohol continue to pose a significant threat on Ontario roads. Whether a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, impaired is impaired, and impaired driving is dangerous regardless of the source of impairment. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

OFF-ROAD VEHICLE CHARGES

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Central Region Snowmobile, ATV, Vessel Enforcement (SAVE) Team have laid 24 charges in 10 days relating to Off-Road Vehicles (ORV) use despite trail closures.

“Officers have been patrolling closed trails in Simcoe County due to an increase in reports from the public,” say Police. “s a result of these patrols, 24 charges were laid under the Off-Road Vehicle Act (ORVA) and Trespass to Property Act (TPA) since April 12, 2024, including:

Fail to stop;

Engage in prohibited activity on premises.

Other ORVA charges laid by officers include:

Failure to wear proper helmet;

Fail to securely fasten chin strap;

No insurance;

No licence plate;

Unregistered vehicle.

“Officers on patrol will continue to remind all ORV riders that an essential part of the enforcement job is to save lives and reduce injuries on our trails. Simcoe County Forest trails remain closed for ORV use until May 1, 2024. Trails need to be assessed for hazards prior to opening day.

“With your help, we hope to spread the word about ATV safety and respecting the laws to prevent injuries. Here are some critical safety guidelines and best preparation for enjoyable riding.”

Always wear a properly fitted helmet with a secure chin strap.

Always carry your registration and proof of insurance.

Ensure proper display of licence plate according to the ORVA.

Have a valid trail pass where applicable.

Stay on designated trails.

Reduce speed and ride within your skill level.

Exercise caution when riding on permitted roadways, adjusting to the difference between dirt and pavement. Drive cautiously and familiarize yourself with the required speeds for off road vehicles.

Operating an ORV while impaired by alcohol or drugs is as unlawful as driving any other vehicle and carries the same impaired driving penalties that apply to driving a motor vehicle.

BEWARE UNREGISTERED ONLINE CASINOS: POLICE

The Ontario Provincial Police, Investigations and Enforcement Bureau (IEB), in partnership with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), is reminding the public to use caution when choosing to access online casino gaming sites found through social media advertisements.

“On April 11, 2024, the OPP’s Investigation and Enforcement Bureau was notified of a suspected fraudulent gaming advertisement depicting an online gaming platform hosted by Casino RAMA,” say Police. “When clicked, the fraudulent advertisement redirects the user to a false application download page. This webpage is associated to WinSpirit Casino which is an unregistered gaming website. Casino RAMA is not associated with WinSpirit Casino or any other unregistered online casinos.

“In Ontario, regulated gaming sites are held to high standards of game integrity, data security and player protections. Ontario residents who choose to gamble online are being reminded to be aware of such advertisements and to always ensure the gaming site they are playing on is registered with the AGCO. A full list of Ontario’s regulated casino and internet gaming sites can be found on the OLG and iGaming Ontario websites.”

The IEB is a division of the OPP, embedded within the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, and is responsible for conducting criminal, provincial and regulatory eligibility investigations to ensure integrity and public safety within the AGCO-regulated industries.

GRANDPARENT SCAM ARRESTS

Police have arrested 14 individuals in Montréal linked to the emergency grandparent scam that targeted victims across Canada.

“In September 2022, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Anti-Rackets Branch began an intelligence probe into a group involved in the fraud,” say Police. “In February 2023, the probe was formalized as an OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB)-led joint forces operation (JFO), known as Project Sharp, and consisted of 11 Ontario and Quebec police services in total.

“Aimed at seniors with a landline telephone, the group using the emergency grandparent scam pretended to be an officer or a lawyer and claimed to have the victim’s grandchild or family member in custody. They would request bail money to secure the victim’s family member’s release. In most cases, ‘money mules’ (unsuspecting couriers) were used to collect the money. The victims were instructed not to speak to anyone due to a ‘gag order’ they said was in effect.”

Since February 2022, the group of suspects is responsible for over $2.2 million in reported losses Canada-wide.

From January 22, 2024, to April 8, 2024, there were 126 identified victims who lost approximately $739,000 to the organized crime group running the fraud. Of these 126 victims, 15 were re-victimized multiple times losing more than $243,000. Investigators have worked with financial institutions and the Canadian Bankers Association to prevent or recover more than $559,000 in losses.

Though victims were located across Canada, the majority of the targeted individuals live in Ontario, with an age range of 46 to 95 years old. All of the victims were provided supports and fraud prevention material.

As a result of the investigation, 14 individuals were arrested and 56 charges were laid.

Project Sharp is a JFO led by the OPP and involves support from the Sûreté Du Québec, Halton Regional Police Service, York Regional Police, Toronto Police Service, Hamilton Police Service, Peel Regional Police, Durham Regional Police Service, Ottawa Police Service, Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal, Service de Police de Laval, and Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario. Additional assistance was provided by United States Homeland Security Investigations, Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Anyone who suspects they have been the victim of the emergency grandparent scam or any fraud is urged to contact their local police, the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

