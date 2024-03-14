IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Georgetown resident following a traffic stop.

“On March 4, 2024, shortly after 8:00 p.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment were patrolling the area of Highway 10 near Hurontario Street in the Town of Caledon, when a traffic stop was conducted upon a motor vehicle,” say Police. “During the course of the investigation, officers formed grounds the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result, Abhilash Shaju, 25, of Georgetown, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The driver is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 21, 2024, to answer to the charge.

The charge has not been proven.

Additionally, the driver’s vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licence suspended for a period of 90 days.

“On March 8, 2024, shortly after 10:30 p.m., Caledon OPP received a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Old Church Road, near Centreville Creek Road in the Town of Caledon. No injuries were reported. During the course of the investigation, officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Aidan Spence, 21, of Bolton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charges have not been proven.

“Just hours later, on March 9, 2024, shortly after 2:00 a.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment were patrolling the area of Highway 50, near McEwan Drive East in the Town of Caledon, when a traffic stop was conducted upon a motor vehicle. During the course of the investigation, officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

Following the investigation, Stephanie Faizy, 37, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Drive motor vehicle with cannabis readily available.

The charges have not been proven.

Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 28, 2024, to answer to their charges. The vehicles were also impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licences were suspended for a period of 90 days.

“On March 10, 2024, just after 1:00 a.m., officers from Dufferin OPP conducted a traffic stop on HWY 10 in the Town of Mono. Officers were quickly led into an impaired operation investigation.”

Steven Engram, 37, from Mono has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

Speeding 1 – 49 Km/h over posted limit;

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available.

The charges have not been proven.

“On March 10, 2024, just after 6:00 p.m., officers from Dufferin OPP responded to a traffic complaint in the area of Buena Vista Drive in the Town of Orangeville. Officers were able to locate the vehicle in question and were quickly led into an impaired operation investigation.”

Paul Grottolo, 44, from Alton has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Driving while under suspension.

The charges have not been proven.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

“Drivers who are impaired by drugs or alcohol continue to pose a significant threat on Ontario roads. Whether a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, impaired is impaired, and impaired driving is dangerous regardless of the source of impairment. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.”

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

BREAK AND ENTER

INVESTIGATION

Members from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a break and enter to a fast-food business in the Town of Orangeville.

“On March 2, 2024, shortly after 11:30 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers responded to a call for service in the area of Alder Street in the Town of Orangeville,” say Police. “Upon arrival, officers spoke with an employee who advised that someone had entered their workplace through the front door. No damage was caused to the front door at the time of entry.

“Security footage revealed just before 4:00 a.m., a lone suspect entered the business using a key which was securely stored in a key box outside of the business. The suspect cut open the box which allowed them to gain entry. Once inside the suspect took the cash tray along with the safe for the business. It would appear that just prior to the incident, a black minivan was observed in the area.

“The suspect can be described as a white male, wearing a black jacket with fur lining, dark coloured pants, red shoes and wearing a black/red baseball style cap.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

