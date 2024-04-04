HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

April 4, 2024 · 0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have identified a deceased individual and deemed their death a homicide.

“On April 1, 2024, officers from the Caledon Detachment responded to a report of a deceased individual in the area of Chinguacousy Road and King Street in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “A post-mortem examination was conducted on April 2, 2024, which determined the death was the result of a homicide. The deceased has been identified as 65-year-old David Robson, who was reported missing from the Township of Melancthon on March 25, 2024.”

Officers have not located the deceased’s vehicle, which is described as a 2017 black Kia Sportage, Ontario licence plate DAMZ 252.

The OPP does not believe there is a risk to public safety as investigators do not consider this to be a random incident. However, members of the public are reminded to be aware of their surroundings at all times.

The investigation is ongoing by the Dufferin Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with the assistance of OPP Forensic Identification Services and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle, or witnessed suspicious activity on Chinguacousy Road between March 30, 2024, to April 1, 2024, is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Simcoe Muskoka Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

SEATBELT CAMPAIGN

RESULTS

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have concluded the Easter long weekend seatbelt campaign, and the results are now available.

The traffic campaign was conducted from March 29 to April 1, 2024. During that time, officers conducted hundreds of traffic stops and laid a total of 545 charges.

“The Caledon OPP would like to remind motorists to slow down, wear your seatbelt, pay attention, and never drive impaired,” say Police. “Together, we can make the roads a safer place.”

FAIL TO REMAIN

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a single vehicle fail to remain collision.

“On March 30, 2024, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Mississauga Road, near Olde Base Line Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Officers arrived on scene and found the involved vehicle abandoned. The investigation revealed the occupants of the vehicle fled to a nearby residence.”

Mississauga Road between Olde Base Line Road and The Grange Sideroad was closed for several hours while members the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) and Canine Unit (K9) assisted with the investigation.

“As a result of the investigation, six individuals were taken into custody without incident or injury. The Caledon OPP considers this an isolated incident with no outstanding threat to public safety.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has further information is asked to contact Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

WEAPONS CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual with numerous weapons related offences.

“On March 27, 2024, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a weapons-related call for service in the area of Dominion Street and Forks of the Credit Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Officers received information regarding gunfire heard in the area. Officers attended the location promptly and the suspect was taken into custody without incident or injury.”

As a result of the investigation, Simran Sidhu, 23, of Caledon, was charged with:

Careless use of firearm;

Reckless discharge of firearm.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 25, 2024, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Nobody was harmed as a result of the call for service, and the Caledon OPP considers this an isolated incident with no outstanding threat to public safety.

IMPAIRED CHARGES



Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Brampton resident with operation while impaired after they registered over four times the legal limit.

“On March 25, 2024, just before 1:00 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop while patrolling the area of Mayfield Road and Coleraine Drive, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Angad Singh, 39, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

The driver is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 11, 2024, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The driver’s vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licence suspended for a period of 90 days.

Additionally, on March 26, 2024, shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 10, near King Street.

“No injuries were reported,” say Police. “During the course of the investigation, officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result of the investigation, Vishvajeet Saggu, 31, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 11, 2024, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Additionally, the driver’s vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licence suspended for a period of 90 days.

“The OPP remains committed to keeping our communities safe through enforcement and public education. Drivers who are impaired by drugs or alcohol continue to pose a significant threat on Ontario roads. Whether a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, impaired is impaired, and impaired driving is dangerous regardless of the source of impairment. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

Readers Comments (0)