HOMEJAMES HITS THE ROAD

November 9, 2023 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are proud to announce and fully support the service of HomeJames Caledon this holiday season.

“HomeJames is a community program dedicated to saving lives by providing a free designated driver service for impaired drivers in their own vehicle,” say Police. “HomesJames Caledon is a division of the Community Designated Drivers Association.”

The 2023 operational dates have been confirmed. HomeJames will be available starting November 17 to December 31 – every Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. (with the exception of December 24 – there will be no service on that date).

HomeJames is also in need of sponsors and volunteers. Visit www.homejames-caledon.ca/ for complete details.

DRUG CHARGES

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple charges as a result of a traffic stop in the Town of Orangeville.

“On November 4, 2023, at approximately 11:15 a.m., a Dufferin OPP officer while on general patrol was alerted of a possible suspended driver through the assistance of an

Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) device,” say Police. “The officer conducted a traffic stop on Broadway and was led into a drug investigation.”

As a result of the investigation the following items were seized:

Oxycodone (several pills);

Cocaine;

Over 1700 unmarked cigarettes;

Prescription pills – Oxycodone

Dzafer Dzaferovski, 54, from Etobicoke, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Methamphetamine;

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Cocaine;

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Other drugs;

Possess unmarked cigarettes;

Driving while under suspension;

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance;

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a future date in December 2023, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.”

The Nottawasaga OPP have also arrested and charged an adult male of Everett, Essa Township in relation to a home invasion and drug investigation.

“On Friday November 3, 2023, members of Nottawasaga and Collingwood OPP Community Street Crime Units (CSCU), with assistance from TRU (Tactical Response Unit), ERT (Emergency Response Team), and canine executed a search warrant in relation to the investigation,” say Police.

As a result, Eric Hogg, 35 years of age has been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking-cocaine-, contrary to s.5(2) Controlled Drug and Substances Act (CDSA);

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary to s.5(2) CDSA;

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid, contrary to s.5(2) CDSA;

Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of Trafficking, contrary to s.5(2) CDSA;

Failure to comply with release order, contrary to s. 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC);

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada, contrary to s.354(1)(a) CC;

Break, Enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence, contrary to s.348(1)(b) CC;

Possession of proceeds of crime under $5000, contrary to s. 354(1)(a) CC.

“As a result of the investigation, police seized a quantity of drugs including over 137 grams of cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, over 300 grams of psilocybin, oxycodone pills, a large quantity of Canadian currency, multiple cellular devices, and other items use in the commission of offences.”

The accused has been held pending a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice.

Due to the nature of the investigation, and to protect the integrity of the investigation, no other information will be released.

The charges have not been proven.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, investigators would like you to come forward by calling the Nottawasaga OPP at 705-434-1939.

If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE

LEADS TO CHARGES

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple charges as a result of a suspicious vehicle investigation in the Town of Orangeville.

“On November 4, 2023, at approximately 11:40 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked in a parking lot on Fourth Avenue, with two males sleeping inside,” say Police. “When Dufferin Paramedics tried to wake the males up, the driver of the vehicle woke and reversed into the ambulance attempting to flee the scene. The two males then exited the vehicle and took off on foot. A witness to the collision ran after the males and assisted officers with the arrest. Further investigation determined that the involved vehicle was stolen.”

Surjit Singh Sandhu, 60, of no fixed address, has been charged with:

Obstruct Peace Officer;

Dangerous Operation;

Possession Property Obtained by Crime – Over $5000;

Theft Over – $5000 of a Motor Vehicle

The charges have not been proven.

Sukhdeep Singh, 30, from Brampton has been charged with:

Obstruct Peace Officer;

Dangerous Operation;

Possession Property Obtained by Crime – Over $5000;

Fail to Comply with Probation Order – (Two Counts);

Theft Over – $5000 of a Motor Vehicle;

Operation while Prohibited under the Criminal Code;

Possession of Property obtained by Crime Under – $5000;

Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice

The charges have not been proven.

Both the accused individuals were transported to Dufferin OPP Detachment where they were held pending a bail hearing.

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Members of the Dufferin OPP work extremely hard to keep the roads safe in Dufferin County. Officers removed and charged two drivers with impaired operation related charges.

“On November 4, 2023, at approximately 11:50 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer conducted a traffic stop for a speed related infraction on County Road 3 in the Township of East Garafraxa,” say Police. “The officer was led into an impaired driving investigation.”

As a result, Miguel Morteo Lara, 31, from Calgary has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus;

Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform stunt – excessive speed;

Drive motor vehicle – no licence;

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle;

Fail to surrender insurance card;

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

The charges have not been proven.

“On November 3, 2023, just before 8:00 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer attended a call for a two-vehicle collision on Townline in the Town of Orangeville,” say Police. “The officer determined that a pickup truck crossed the centerline of the roadway and collided head-on with another pickup truck. The officer was led into an impaired driving investigation.”

As a result, Cole Timmins, 24, from Melancthon Township has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The charges have not been proven.

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, to answer to the charges later in November 2023. Their driver’s licence was suspended 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for 7-14 days.

“The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.”

If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol call 9-1-1. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

