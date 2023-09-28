Hall Wolfpack soccer star Lea Nasato is Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week

September 28, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Lea Nasato, an outstanding soccer player and dedicated volleyball player for the Robert F. Hall Wolfpack, is our first Student-Athlete of the Week for the 2023-24 school year.

Nasato was selected by Coach Andrea Czyrka based on her performance on the pitch last Spring as a leader of the Senior Girls Soccer team that advanced all the way to the ROPSSAA Tier 1 finals.

Coach Czyrka assessed the Grade 12 student’s bravery in the spring when she donned the goalie gloves to take over for the team’s injured netminders.

“Lea is the teammate everyone wants on her team and the athlete every coach enjoys coaching. She gives 100% commitment to the sport of soccer and truly loves the game. She is extremely positive, bringing good vibes and energy to training and games. She was the most versatile player we had last year. Lea played every position on the pitch, even goalie! She stepped up, whenever we needed her and did an amazing job.”

Czyrka also commended Nasato’s fine work in the classroom at Robert F Hall CSS.

“Lea is an outstanding student. She strives to achieve success in all of her classes and works diligently to maintain Honor Roll status. She is extremely hard-working and studious and is not afraid to ask questions in class to ensure understanding.”

The long-time Hall coach is most impressed by Nasato’s “versatility” that she believes “is unmatched.”

“Her confidence to step up when we needed her most, even in challenging positions like goalie, made her one of the most vital players on the team. Lea’s reliability helped take us to the gold medal match in ROPSSAA.”

According to her Head Coach, Nasato’s key performance moment involved her transformation into a goalie when the team’s regular netminders were injured at a critical juncture in the season.

“Lea does not shy away from a challenge. Goaltending is undoubtedly one of the most highly-specialized roles on the soccer pitch and Lea did not back down or shy away from the challenge when we needed her. The key performance that highlighted Lea’s season last year was her efforts playing goalie. Our team was competing at the highest level of ROPSSAA soccer, and our goalies were injured. Without hesitation, she suited up and put on the goalie gloves for the first time since she was little, and she did an amazing job, earning multiple shutouts against some very talented teams.”

Lea Nasato took a break from her Grade 12 studies and reflected on her herculean efforts last Spring that garnered her our paper’s inaugural Student Athlete of the Week selection for 2023-24:

Caledon Citizen: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports season to earn Student-Athlete of the Week honors?

Lea Nasato: During the sports season, I always managed my time well when it came to practicing versus school work. This strategy helped me stick to a more focused mindset rather than a stressful one which would affect both my academic and athletic year.

Caledon Citizen: What were your key statistics and performance moments from the 2022-23 season that you are most proud of?

Lea Nasato: The moment from the 2022-2023 season that I am most proud of is stepping up to play in net for our two injured keepers. I played in net more than I expected for over half the season, yet I was able to pick it up quickly and be reliable for my team. The team itself always motivated me and hyped me up before games to clear my mind and help me feel confident.

Caledon Citizen: In addition to your high school sports team(s), what other community teams do you play for and at what level?

Lea Nasato: Other than high school sports, I played high level soccer for many years of my life but stopped playing in 2021. I played for Caledon, Kleinburg OPDL, Brampton ODL, and Woodbridge OPDL.

Caledon Citizen: How would you describe yourself as a student at Robert F. Hall? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong?

Lea Nasato: When it comes to other sports teams, I have been on the school volleyball team since Grade 10 and continue to be throughout high school, winning the award of most dedicated in Grade 11. I also have kept the honor roll all year so far and strive to continue that streak. When it comes to the arts, I am very involved and received the grade nine art award.

Caledon Citizen: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Lea Nasato: My post-secondary plans consist of attending a university where I will pursue interior design or art history. Depending on the competition, I may or may not take part in the school’s sports teams.

Caledon Citizen: Who is your role model in terms of the person you admire the most?

Lea Nasato: When it comes to a role model, I don’t have one specific person because I find inspiration from various people depending on my motivation. Yet, if I had to pick someone I admire the most it would be my cousin Erica; she has qualities of being successful and empathetic which I strive to attain as well.

Caledon Citizen: How do you feel about being nominated as The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week?

Lea Nasato: I am honored that my team dedication and participation has been recognized. This just proves that stepping out of your comfort zone is worth a shot and can lead to great things.

