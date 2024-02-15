Golden Hawks Changing PJHL Divisions

February 15, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

The Caledon Golden Hawks will be on the move next season as the PJHL announced realignment plans that will coincide with the Muskoka Bears joining the 63-team league in 2024-25.

The expansion Bears—operating out of Bracebridge— will join the North Carruthers Division.

Consequently, both the Golden Hawks and the Schomberg Cougars will move to a revamped seven-team East Orr Division that will include perennial powerhouse Clarington Eagles as well as the Georgina Ice, Uxbridge Bruins, Port Perry Lumberjacks, and Little Britain Merchants.

The Golden Hawks will bid adieu to long-time divisional rivals such as the Stayner Siskins, Allison Hornets, Orillia Terriers, Huntsville Otters, Midland Flyers, Penetang Kings, and the Innisfil Spartans. The move by the PJHL has significant travel, recruiting, and scouting implications for the Golden Hawks as the division’s most westerly franchise.

Three other PJHL teams will be on the move as the league balances its eight divisions: the Dorchester Dolphins who move from the West Yeck Division to South Doherty Division; the North Kawartha Knights and Lakefield Chiefs move from the East Orr Division to the East Todd Division.

The PJHL—which rosters 1,450 players – is the largest junior hockey league in the world.

Readers Comments (0)