GlowJam’s first Orangeville-wide youth dance fundraiser

January 18, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Danielle Williams

Glow Jam is having its first-ever school youth dance fundraiser at Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) next Friday, January 26, at 7 p.m.

GlowJam expands its target audience beyond sports teams and local groups to find a way to benefit schools in the region. With much excitement, GlowJam anticipates its upcoming youth dance fundraiser to be its “most significant” dance yet, inviting kids, ages seven to 13, to get out and enjoy a “fun-filled night.”

“The excitement of bringing the community together for a cause that benefits youth education is truly inspiring. Seeing my work on all the background stuff coming together for a large event like this is truly unreal,” said Dylan Davis, head dance organizer and owner of Nexus Sound & Lighting Inc., the company that founded GlowJam

GlowJam has introduced school codes that can be entered when purchasing a ticket, which are sold online for $12 each. Each elementary school has a code associated with it. When the code is entered, students receive $2 off their ticket and an additional $3 is sent to the school that matches the code.

Every general ticket sale bought without any school codes is set to have $3 go toward The Orangeville Foodbank.

The seven schools and codes are Princess Elizabeth Public School (PEPS), Montgomery Avenue Public School (MAPS), Princess Margaret Public School (PMPS), Spencer Avenue Elementary School (SAES), Parkinson Centennial Public School (PCPS), Credit Meadows Elementary School (CMES), and Island Lake Public School (ILPS).

“By directly supporting local schools, we believe we can make more substantial impact on a number of students,” said Davis.

Supporting neighbourhood schools is part of GlowJam’s ongoing commitment to fostering a sense of community and ensuring every enjoyable experience serves a greater purpose.

Glowjam will be going into the school youth dance fundraiser with rather high expectations, hoping to continue with future events if it’s successful.

“We’re expecting a great turnout for this event, contributing to an amazing atmosphere and meaningful support for our local schools. With custom flyers for each school explaining our fundraiser, this event should become our most known dance to date,” said Davis.

Emphasizing GlowJam’s purpose to support local schools, the school with the highest ticket sales at the end of the event will get an all-expenses paid GlowJam School Dance on the day of its choosing.

“Glowjam is really making a difference. I think it’s really amazing that we are also fundraising for the local schools, so other youth in the community are benefiting from it, as well as the participants. I think parents enjoy bringing their kids to it, knowing it’s not just a fun night for them, but also something that is positively impacting their community,” said Tyler Dunlop, an employee with GlowJam.

As January 26 creeps near, GlowJam is actively looking for organizations interested in partnering with them for any future events. If any organizations are interested, contact Dylan Davis at Dylan@GlowJam.ca.

Readers Comments (0)