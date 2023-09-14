From perennials to pastels: Palgrave artist enters new stage of career

September 14, 2023 · 0 Comments

Lorraine Roberts, a pastel artist, is seeing increasing success in the art world

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A Caledon artist is following her dreams by choosing to pursue art full-time.

Lorraine Roberts, 62, and her husband, are selling their business, Plant Paradise Country Gardens. The pair have decided it’s time to take a step back from their physically demanding job and focus on their artistic passions.

While her husband is a musician, Roberts is a visual artist who works primarily with pastels.

She’s seen increasing success recently, having been juried into many art shows and sold art to private and corporate buyers.

Roberts and her husband have run Plant Paradise Country Gardens, which is located 10 minutes north of Bolton at 16258 Humber Station Road, for 17 years.

“We wanted to change direction… I studied art a long time ago, and I want to go back to my art… just concentrate on the art,” said Roberts.

Roberts is currently featured in an exhibition in the Headwaters Arts gallery at the Alton Mill Arts Centre. She’s also going to be featured in Headwaters Arts’ 27th annual Fall Festival, Juried Art Show and Sale.

This summer, Roberts said she was juried into the Pastel Society of Canada’s annual show, which was held at the Neilson Park Creative Centre in Toronto. Among other shows and exhibitions, Roberts will also have her own exhibition at the Millcroft Inn in Alton this fall. From October to December, she’ll have over 20 works of art on display there.

As an artist, Roberts said it’s important to get involved with different societies and groups. She said it provides a great chance to showcase your work, learn, and meet new people.

“I’ve been trying to paint every day,” said Roberts. “The more you paint, the better you get. Practice makes you better — not perfect, but better.”

Roberts said in the world of pastels, everyone has a unique way of making their mark on a canvas. She said that, and the immediacy of the medium, are some of the reasons it is so exciting and appealing.

“You can pick it up and put it down so easily,” said Roberts. “The immediacy of pastels is very amusing and there’s so many ways you can use them artistically.”

Roberts has a large collection of pastels, and said most pastel artists usually have over 1000 pastels on hand. When she’s working with pastels, Roberts said she gets lost in the moment and loses track of time.

“You’re in the zone, just doing it,” said Roberts.

Roberts added living in Caledon is amazing because there’s inspiration everywhere.

“Surrounded by trees, ponds, rivers and gardens, I’m inspired by the ever-changing light and colour that nature provides,” said Roberts. “My art is an expression of the world within and around me.”

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 23, Roberts is hosting an art show and sale at Plant Paradise Country Gardens. She said it’s likely the last time people will be able to see the gardens before the business sells.

