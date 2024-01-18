FIRE ARMS CHARGES

Members of the Caledon OPP Detachment have arrested and charged six individuals for numerous firearm related charges following a weapon incident in the Town of Caledon.

“On Friday January 12, 2024, at approximately 2:10 a.m. officers were dispatched to the report of gunshots in the area of Madawaska Road and McCormack Road,” say Police. “Two people were arrested shortly after police arrived in the area.

“With the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police Emergency Response Team, Canine and Tactics and Rescue Unit, several other individuals were arrested from within a residence later in the day.”

Several prohibited firearms and ammunition were recovered in the investigation.

A 25-year-old from Cambridge has been charged with:

Fail to Comply with Release Order;

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order;

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm;

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm;

Possession of a Prohibited ore Restricted Firearm with Ammunition.

A 20-year old from Caledon, 23-year old from Caledon, 21-year old from Caledon, 22-year old from Caledon and 23-year old from Brampton have been charged with:

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition;

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm;

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm.

All individuals were held for a bail hearing.

The charges have not been proven.

The investigation is still on going for this incident. Residents of the area who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area from the time of the incident area asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers

at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous and never have to testify.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver on Highway 10 with impaired operation.

“On January 8, 2024, just after 1:00 a.m., an officer on patrol on Highway 10 located a vehicle on the shoulder near Hurontario Street,” say Police. “During the interaction with the driver, grounds were formed that their ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result of the investigation, Gary Palmer, 54, of Orangeville, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 25, 2024, to answer to the charge.

The charge has not been proven.

Caledon OPP have charged three drivers with impaired driving offences following separate collisions Saturday night in the Town of Caledon.

“On Saturday, January 13, 2024, at approximately 6:50 p.m. officers were dispatched to a multi-vehicle collision on Kennedy Road south of Abbotside Road,” say Police. “Upon arriving officers noticed signs of impairment from one of the involved drivers who was arrested at the scene for impaired driving. There were no serious injuries in the collision.

Ankit Sharma, 29, from Caledon, has been charged with:

Drive while Impaired by Alcohol;

Operating a Motor Vehicle with over 80mgs of Alcohol;

Fail to Surrender Drivers License;

Fail to Surrender Insurance;

Fail to Surrender Permit for Motor Vehicle.

The charges have not been proven.

“Later in the evening, at approximately 11:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to a single motor vehicle collision on The Gore Road north of King Street. Upon arriving officers noticed signs of impairment from one of the involved drivers who was arrested at the scene for impaired driving. There were no serious injuries in the collision.”

Pirasarna Aiyathurai, 41, from Brampton, has been charged with:

Drive while Impaired by Alcohol;

Operating a Motor Vehicle with over 80mgs of Alcohol.

The charges have not been proven.

“On Sunday, the 14th of January 2024, at approximately 3:03 a.m., officers again responded to a single motor vehicle collision where upon arrival the driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for impaired driving. The driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries.”

Amrit Singh Shergill, 23, from Brampton, has been charged with:

Drive while Impaired by Alcohol;

Operating a Motor Vehicle with over 80mgs of Alcohol;

Fail to Surrender Permit.

The charges have not been proven.

The accused are scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in February 2024. Each accused has had their drivers license suspended for 90-days and their vehicle impounded for seven days.

“On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, just prior to 7:00 a.m., Caledon OPP received a report of a single motor vehicle in a ditch on Kennedy Road, near King Street, in the Town of Caledon. Officers arrived on scene and formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Tarnveer Bilga, 19, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charge has not been proven.

The driver is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Thursday, February 8, 2024, to answer to the charge. Additionally, the driver’s vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licence suspended for a period of 90 days.

“Caledon OPP would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

“This behaviour is unacceptable and puts the lives of other drivers and passengers at risk. There is no excuse for impaired driving at all. If you plan on drinking or consuming narcotics, then make sure you have alternative arrangements made for getting home.

“If you see a suspected impaired driver, please call 911. You can use your phone when calling 911 for an emergency without fear of being prosecuted for distracted driving.”

FAIL TO REMAIN CHARGE

Officers from the Caledon OPP have charged a Brampton resident after a collision in Caledon on Sunday.

“On Sunday, January 14, 2024, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Caledon OPP received a report of a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Healey Road and Coleraine Drive, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “During the course of the investigation, officers established the identifying information of the fail to remain vehicle involved and identified the driver of the motor vehicle. After locating the driver, officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Melina Raggiunti-Brown, 24, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Fail to Remain.

The charges have not been proven.

The driver is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Thursday, February 1, 2024, to answer to the charges. Additionally, the driver’s vehicle was impounded for a period of 7 days, and their driver’s licence suspended for a period of 90 days.

