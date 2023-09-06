FATAL COLLISIONS

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a two-fatality collision on Airport Road.

“On August 30, 2023, just after 4:00 p.m., Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to a four-vehicle collision on Airport Road, near Charleston Sideroad, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The incident included two vehicles that collided head on. Both drivers, a 70-year-old from Erin and a 50-year-old from New Lowell, were pronounced deceased at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

“Airport Road between Charleston Sideroad and Highway 9 was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Officers from the Caledon OPP are also investigating a fatal collision on Highway 10.

“On September 3, 2023, just before 7:00 p.m., Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 10, at Olde Base Line Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “One driver, a 24-year-old from Caledon, was pronounced as deceased. Two others were transported to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Highway 10 between Charleston Sideroad and King Street was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.”

Anyone who may have witnessed these collisions or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

“DISTURBANCES”

IN SOUTHFIELDS

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating multiple disturbances, including mischief and assault, in the community of Southfields Village.

“On August 27, 2023, after 9:00 p.m., Caledon OPP received multiple disturbances reports in Southfields Village including mischief, assault, and trouble with youth,” say Police. “The incidences occurred in the area of Cottonfield Circle and Kamori Road. In one occurrence, a vehicle was damaged and one suspect, a 17-year-old from Brampton, was arrested upon police arrival. It was reported that approximately a total of five suspects wearing hoodies and masks were involved.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are currently attempting to identify all suspects. Anyone with any information or surveillance video is asked to Caledon Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

IMPAIRED DRIVING

CHARGES

Members of the Dufferin OPP removed and charged four drivers with impaired operation related charges.

“On September 1, 2023, shortly after 6:30 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Airport Road in the Town of Mono,” say Police. “The officer was led into an impaired driving investigation.”

As a result, Andres Garzon, 30, from Mississauga has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charge has not been proven.

“On September 1, 2023, shortly after 10:00 p.m., Dufferin OPP received the report of a motor vehicle collision involving a fire hydrant in the area of Zina Street in the Town of Orangeville. The officer attended the call for service and was led into an impaired driving investigation.”

As a result, James Hone, 47, from Orangeville has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Driving while under suspension.

The charges have not been proven.

“On September 2, 2023, shortly after 2:00 a.m., a Dufferin OPP officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of HWY 10 in the Town of Mono. The officer was led into an impaired driving investigation.”

As a result, Mohneet Bhathal, 30, from St. Thomas has been charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand;

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available.

The charges have not been proven.

“On September 4, 2023, shortly before 4:00 p.m., Dufferin OPP officer was dispatched to the area of Main Street in the Town of Caledon for a vehicle in the ditch. The officer attended the call for service and was led into an impaired driving investigation.”

As a result, Micheal Gropp, 63, from Alton has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charges have not been proven.

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, to answer to the charges in October 2023. Their driver’s licence was suspended 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for seven days.

“The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities.

“Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol call 9-1-1. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.”

