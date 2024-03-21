FATAL COLLISION

March 21, 2024 · 0 Comments

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a three-vehicle fatal collision on Mayfield Road.

“On March 17, 2024, at approximately 2:53 a.m., officers, along with Caledon Fire and Emergency Services and Peel Paramedic Services, responded to a three-vehicle collision on Mayfield Road,” say Police. “The passenger in the first vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the first vehicle was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, and the accused, the driver of the third vehicle, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

“Mayfield Road between McLaughlin Road and Chinguacousy Road was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.”

Amrinder Dhillon, 25, of Oakville, has been charged with:

Operation causing death;

Operation causing bodily harm;

Obstruct Peace Officer.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 4, 2024.

The charges have not been proven.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at (905) 951-3838.

ATTEMPTED CARJACKING

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating an attempted carjacking.

“On March 16, 2024, shortly after 10:00 a.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment responded to a report of an assault on Airport Road, at Mayfield Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The investigation revealed an individual approached the victim while they were getting into their vehicle, struck them, and attempted to steal the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was unsuccessful and subsequently fled the scene on foot. The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident. The suspect was described as wearing all black clothing, including a black surgical-style face covering.”

If you have information regarding this incident, please contact the Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

The following are tips in the case of a carjacking:

Always remain cognizant of your surroundings;

Lock doors and close windows while in your vehicle;

If approached by a person with a weapon or mention of a weapon, give your vehicle up without resistance;

If you feel as though you are being followed, drive directly to the nearest police station;

Use an audible alarm that can easily be activated to draw attention to your location;

Reverse into parking spots as this allows you to drive away if you notice someone approaching your vehicle;

If possible, always park in a well-lit area at night;

Equip your vehicle with a GPS tracker to assist police with their investigation.

Use heightened awareness when in these vulnerable areas:

Gas Stations: Keep doors locked while pumping gas;

ATM’s: Extra vigilance should be exercised at night and while using machines not enclosed in a structure;

Home Garages: Close your garage door at the earliest opportunity;

Parking Garages and Lots: Continue to be aware of surroundings and look for well-lit and populated areas to park;

Intersections and when stopped in traffic;

Parked in your vehicle: When stopped or parked in your vehicle, keep the doors locked. Avoid distraction such as a mobile phone that prevents you from being aware of your surroundings.

Safety tips for a parked vehicle:

As you approach your car, look around. Additionally, don’t use the key fob to locate your car as it may help carjackers verify their target;

Walk from behind your car and try to look into it;

Lock your door as soon as you are in your seat (this is the single-most effective countermeasure to carjackings);

Start your engine right away.

BREAK AND ENTER

INVESTIGATIONS

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a recent series of break and enters.

“On March 8, 2024, officers from the Caledon Detachment responded to two residential break-ins, in the area of Cedargrove Road and Evans Ridge, in Bolton, which occurred between the hours of 2:30 a.m. on March 7, 2024, and 7:20 p.m. on March 8, 2024,” say Police. “In each event, the suspect(s) gained entry by physical force while nobody was home. Items such as cash and jewelry were stolen.

“Just hours later, on March 9, 2024, officers from the Caledon Detachment responded to a third break-in, in the area of Pattulo Drive, in Caledon, which occurred between the hours of 1:00 p.m. on March 8, 2024, and 2:30 p.m. on March 9, 2024. In this event, the suspect(s) gained entry by physical force while nobody was home. Items such as cash and jewelry were stolen.”

For anyone with information regarding these incidents, please contact the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) at (905) 584-2241. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify. Investigators are also looking for surveillance footage from March 7 to March 9, 2024, in those areas.

SPEED CHARGES



The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have recently charged three individuals for stunt driving, by way of excessive speed.

Continued on Page A5

Readers Comments (0)