FATAL COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on The Gore Road.

“On August 27, 2023, just after 4 p.m., Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on The Gore Road, between Healey Road and Mayfield Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The 25-year-old motorcycle rider from Caledon was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The Gore Road between Mayfield Road and Healey Road was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

STOLEN FIREARM

RECOVERED

Members of the Caledon OPP Detachment arrested two individuals for numerous firearm related charges following the recovery of a stolen firearm in the Town of Caledon.

“On Sunday August 27, 2023, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Police received a report of two individuals in possession of a firearm on Kennedy Road near Boston Mills Road,” say Police. “Officers attended the area and observed a person holding a firearm while posing for pictures. Two individuals were taken into custody and a stolen firearm was recovered.

“Further investigation into the firearm is ongoing.”

A 26-year-old from Brampton has been charged with:

Careless Use of a Firearm;

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm;

Occupant of a motor vehicle Knowing There Was a Firearm;

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm;

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose;

Possession of Firearm Obtained by Crime.

A second 26-year-old from Brampton has been charged with:

Pointing a Firearm;

Careless Use of a Firearm;

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm;

Occupant of a motor vehicle Knowing There Was a Firearm;

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm;

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose;

Possession of Firearm Obtained by Crime.

Both individuals were held for a bail hearing.

The charges have not been proven.

Caledon OPP would like to thank the witness who contacted police. Taking the time to report their observations removed a firearm off the streets.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers

at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous and never have to testify.

IMPAIRED DRIVING

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged two drivers with impaired operation on the same day.

“On August 19, 2023, Caledon OPP conducted a R.I.D.E (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot check at Mississauga Road and Olde Base line, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Just after 12:00 a.m., a vehicle entered the area and was met by the officers. During the investigation, grounds were formed that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, David Mancuso, 30, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charge has not been proven.

“On the same day, shortly before 3:00 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision. The investigation led officers to form grounds that the driver’s ability to operation a motor vehicle to be impaired by alcohol and was arrested.”

As a result, Gurneet Singh, 26, of Kitchener, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charge has not been proven.

Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on September 7, 2023, to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licences were suspended for 90 days, and the vehicles impounded for 14.

“Motorists are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving

STOLEN ATV

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a theft of an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) in the Township of Melancthon.

“On August 26, 2023, at approximately 11:45 a.m., Dufferin OPP received a call for service at a residence on 4th Line in Melancthon for the theft of an ATV,” say Police. “The complainant advised that their 2004 yellow, Suzuki four-wheeler, was stolen from their barn. The theft occurred during the overnight hours of August 26. The suspect(s) broke into the barn and stole the ATV.

“The vehicle is valued at $4,500.”

The investigation is continuing. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

Dufferin OPP is committed to enforcement initiatives targeting this issue and will continue to educate residents on crime prevention strategies to minimize victimization.

