FATAL COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a fatal collision on Old Church Road.

“On July 7, 2023, just before 4:00 p.m., Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Old Church Road and Humber Station Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Four occupants were transported to hospital. A 74-year-old from Toronto was later pronounced deceased.

“Old Church Road between Highway 50 and The Gore Road, as well as Humber Station Road between Mill Lane and Castlederg Sideroad were closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

ARMED ROBBERY INVESTIGATION

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating an armed robbery.

“On July 6, 2023, shortly after 11:00 p.m., the victim attended the area of True Blue Crescent in the Town of Caledon to complete a business transaction,” say Police. “They were met by a male who displayed a handgun and demanded money and the vehicle keys. Three males were observed entering the vehicle and leave the scene at a high rate of speed. Minor injuries were sustained as a result of the incident. The stolen vehicle is described as a 2021 Nissan Kick with Ontario plate CCBY743.”

The investigation is ongoing by the Caledon Major Crime Unit. Investigators are looking for any potentially relevant dash cam footage or home surveillance video or photos from the area from 10:00 p.m. to 11:40 p.m. Images and videos can be submitted by visiting: bit.ly/43dQEEr

If anyone has any other information that may assist the investigation, they should contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

If the vehicle is observed, do not approach it. Call 9-1-1 immediately.

E-BIKE DRIVER CHARGED WITH IMPAIRED



Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an e-bike driver involved in a collision with impaired operation.

“On July 6, 2023, just after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a single vehicle collision on Airport Road at Olde Base Line Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The vehicle was an e-bike, also known as an electric bicycle. Grounds were formed that it was being operated while the driver was impaired by alcohol.”

Norman McLay, 58, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 27, 2023, to answer to the charge.

The charge has not been proven.

“According to the Criminal Code of Canada, a motor vehicle is a vehicle that is drawn, propelled, or driven by any means other than muscular power. In the case of an e-bike, it is a ‘motor vehicle’ when not operated using the pedals and subject to impaired driving laws.”

For more information about e-bikes, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/riding-e-bike

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving

“If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture.”

If you suspect an impaired driver, report it by calling 9-1-1. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

DRIVERS CHARGED



Within one day, officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged two drivers involved in two separate collisions with impaired operation.

“On July 4, 2023, just before 8:00 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Healey Road and Humber Station Road,” say Police. “Minor injuries were reported. While speaking to one of the involved parties, grounds were formed that one driver was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol.”

Ameek Mann, 26, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Dangerous operation;

Driving while under suspension;

Disobey stop sign – fail to stop;

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available;

Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero;

Driving while under suspension;

Take motor vehicle without consent.

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 27, 2023, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“Just after 9:00 p.m. later that same day, an officer conducting a general patrol on Kennedy Road and Dougall Avenue observed a two-vehicle collision,” say Police. “While conducting the investigation, grounds were formed that one of the vehicles was being operated while impaired by alcohol. No injuries were reported.”

Rushi Trivedi, 33, of London, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 20, 2023, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“Both driver’s licences were suspended for 90 days, and the vehicles were impounded for seven. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture.”

If you suspect an impaired driver, report it by calling 9-1-1. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

STOLEN VEHICLE CHARGES

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two individuals as a result of a stolen vehicle investigation in the Town of Orangeville.

“On July 11, 2023, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer was conducting general patrol when he became involved in a stolen vehicle investigation on Broadway in Orangeville,” say Police. “The officer observed the stolen 2017 Ford F150, grey in colour and engaged in a traffic stop.

“Two individuals exited the vehicle however, the driver remained in the vehicle and fled the scene in in a dangerous manner. Attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful, and in the interest of public safety the officers disengaged.”

As a result of the investigation, two individuals have been charged. The driver remains outstanding.

A 42-year-old male, from Caledon, was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

A 24-year-old, from Mississauga, was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Both accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in August 2023, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities.”

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

