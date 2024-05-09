Fatal Collision

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a fatal collision on Humber Station Road.

“On May 7, just before 11 a.m., Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to a collision involving a passenger vehicle that struck the rear of commercial motor vehicle on Humber Station Road, just north of King Street, in the Town of Caledon,” said police. “The driver of the passenger vehicle, a 58-year-old of Mono, was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre and was later pronounced as deceased.”

“Humber Station Road between Castlederg Sideroad and King Street was closed for several hours while OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation,” police added.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

Dufferin OPP launch collision reporting centre

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has launched a Collision Reporting Centre (CRC) in Dufferin County.

Motorists involved in a property damage collision in Dufferin County are now able to report their collision at the Dufferin CRC which is located at the Dufferin Detachment at 506312 Highway 89 in the Town of Mono.

In many instances, there is no need for police to respond to property damage collisions in which no injuries are sustained. Drivers involved in a property damage collision can now conveniently report their collision within 48 hours of the occurrence.

The Highway Traffic Act requires that all collisions where people are injured or property damage is valued at more than $2,000.00 to vehicles or property, or damage to any highway property to be reported to police forthwith. Reporting to the CRC will meet this requirement. In many instances, there is no need for police to attend the scene of collisions in which no significant damage or injuries are sustained.

“The CRC expansion is an excellent example of Dufferin OPP’s commitment to road safety and enhancing its policing services to road users and communities. Property damage collisions consume a large amount of police resources and time as well as put all involved occupants at risk of being involved in a secondary collision,” said police.

“Dufferin OPP attended 1282 collisions between May 1, 2023, and May 1, 2024. If officers do not need to attend and investigate minor collisions, this makes them available to tend to other policing services,” police added. “The CRC will provide a more effective use of police resources and allow frontline officers to focus more time on proactive efforts to enhance public safety. The Dufferin OPP will continue to provide the same excellent service in responding to collisions that require an officer to attend.”

Collisions involving the following will continue to have an officer investigate the collision at the scene: Death or Injury; Transportation of dangerous goods; Involving large commercial motor vehicles; Fail to remain (unless no driver or vehicle information available for follow up); Collision where there is suspicion of criminal activity including impaired driving; Suspended or unlicensed drivers; Uninsured vehicles; Drivers refusing to share required information to other drivers; Vehicles blocking live lanes of traffic; Damage to private, public or government property; Government vehicles; or Collisions involving a pedestrian or cyclist.

The Collision Reporting Centre at Dufferin OPP Detachment – Mono Site hours of operation will be: Monday to Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday – Closed.

If you’re not sure if the collision meets the criteria, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. The call taker will determine if it meets the CRC criteria and determine if an officer needs to be dispatched to the scene.

The OPP recognizes and appreciates the important role drivers and other road users play in helping keep our roads safe.

For information on the OPP’s CRCs, including locations and how to use them, visit www.opp.ca/collisions.

