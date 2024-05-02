FATAL COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a fatal collision on Winston Churchill Boulevard.

“On April 30, 2024, just after 7:30 p.m., Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a cyclist on Winston Churchill Boulevard, just north of King Street,” say Police. “The 60-year-old male cyclist of Brampton was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

Winston Churchill Boulevard between Isabella Street and Ballinafad Road was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

BREAK & ENTER CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two individuals following a break and enter investigation.

“On April 22, 2024, officers were dispatched to a commercial address on Simpson Road to investigate a theft,” say Police. “The preliminary investigation revealed a break and enter that occurred on April 20. Aluminium products valued at approximately $48,000 were taken.

“On April 23, 2024, an officer patrolling the Bolton area observed the vehicle seen in the surveillance footage during the break of enter. With the assistance of Caledon OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit, the two occupants of the vehicle were arrested.”

As a result, David Balogh 28, of Scarborough, was charged with:

Break, enter a place;

Possession break-in instruments;

Fail to comply with probation order – two counts.

The accused was held for a Bail Hearing.

The charges have not been proven.

Jozsef Toth, 33, of Toronto, was charged with:

Break, enter a place;

Possession break-in instruments.

The charges have not been proven.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 23, 2024, to answer to the charges.

If you suspect illegal activity in your neighbourhood, call 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

SERIOUS COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a serious collision.

“On April 26, 2024, just after 7:00 a.m., Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of King Street and Mississauga Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “One person was air-lifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious and life-altering injuries.”

Sections of King Street and Mississauga Road were closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

FAIL TO COMPLY CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver for refusal to comply with a demand following a traffic complaint.

“On April 19, 2024, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint from a concerned motorist over the manner in which a vehicle was being operated on Highway 10, near Charleston Side Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Officers located the vehicle.”

As a result of the investigation, Hemraj Persaud, 38, of Brampton was charged with:

Failure or Refusal to Comply with a Demand

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 23, 2024, to answer to the charge. Additionally, the driver’s vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days.

The charge has not been proven.

“Caledon OPP would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists that failure or refusal to comply with a demand in an impaired operation investigation is a criminal offence. Furthermore, the consequences an individual will face are the same as being charged with impaired operation.

“If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

CAMSafe PROGRAM LAUNCHED

The Caledon detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has implemented the CAMSafe program. CAMSafe is a program aimed at creating a database of residential and commercial security cameras within a community that may act as a resource for police when investigating offences/crime.

“When a police officer uses the CAMSafe database, they will see a map of the local area,” say Police.” Officers can click on registered addresses to view further details, such as property owner contact information. Officers cannot access your security cameras or cloud-based accounts. If police would like to examine camera footage, they can make a request to the property owner using contact information from the database.

Interested community members (both residential and commercial) are only required to provide basic contact information and camera location but, can include more details if desired, such as direction the camera faces, footage retention details or screenshots of the camera view. Registrants can only view their own information and can delete their account or change their information at any time.

“I am excited to launch this crime-prevention tool in Caledon. CAMSafe is a simple, yet cutting-edge solution that will provide our investigators with information with the goal to solve crimes faster and more efficiently. We are stronger together. Public safety is a shared responsibility”, said Inspector MaryLouise Kearns, Detachment Commander, Caledon OPP.

To learn more about the CAMSafe program and to register security cameras please visit camsafe.ca.

