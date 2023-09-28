Fair organizers thank community for huge success

On behalf of the Albion & Bolton Agricultural Society, we would like to thank all of our wonderful volunteers who helped make our 165th Bolton Fall Fair such a great success.

It takes many hands to put on such large event, so thank you for your time and effort!

Our Annual Fall Fair was full of action, laughter, excitement with many new and crowd favourite activities, including our very first Rawhide Rodeo.

We would like to thank everyone for coming out. It turned out to be a fantastic weekend!

Also, a big thank you to all of our generous sponsors. Each year you help contribute to the success of our event through donations or services. Your generosity is greatly appreciated!

A special thank you goes out to the Caledon O.P.P. and the Bolton Fire Department, and the Knights of Columbus for their coverage of our Fall Fair. We enjoy working with you.

The Albion & Bolton Fall Fair is a community event put on by the volunteers of the Albion and Bolton Agricultural Society. This organization also puts on the Bolton Truck & Tractor pull which is the largest one-day tractor pull in the GTA. For more information about our organization and how you can become involved as a volunteer or a sponsor of our events, visit our website at www.boltonfair.ca.

Thanks for your continued support!

Albion & Bolton Agricultural Society Directors

