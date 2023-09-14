Entrepreneur sends kudos to young counterparts

September 14, 2023 · 0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

Today we rarely see real innovators or MacGyver types that start something from nothing but a good idea and a ton of passion.

I just read about two ten-year-old siblings, Ava and Jacob Taylor, owners and founders of A-J’s Landscaping in Caledon. And this story is not just such a Good News Story when we need more of same, but a breath of fresh air when so many young people lean towards electronics and a more sedimentary lifestyle. Kudos A and J!

And although it is a real uphill battle starting something from scratch, I can tell you after doing the same for the past 42 years, the rewards are so, so worth it.

Wishing you two great prosperity going forward.

Brian Perras

BP Landscaping & Snow Removal

Readers Comments (0)