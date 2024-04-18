DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGES

Members of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges against four individuals in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.

“In February 2024, the Caledon CSCU entered into a drug trafficking investigation,” say Police. “Investigators utilized a variety of investigative techniques and were assisted by multiple CSCU’s, including City of Kawartha Lakes, Dufferin, Muskoka, Nottawasaga, Orillia, and Wellington County. Search warrants were executed at five locations and upon a motor vehicle.

The following items were seized:

45 grams of Fentanyl (approximately);

10 grams of Cocaine (approximately);

1.5 grams of Methamphetamine (approximately);

2,304 Codeine pills;

177 Hydromorphone pills;

60 Morphine pills;

13 Diazepam pills;

Digital scales and cell phones;

$2,345 of Canadian currency;

2018 BMW M2 – seized as proceeds of crime.

As a result of the investigation, four individuals were arrested and charged.

A 22-year-old from Brampton, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – three counts.

A 23-year-old from Mono, was charged with:

Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance – Fentanyl;

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – five counts;

Failure to Comply with Release Order – two counts.

A 25-year-old from Mississauga, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – four counts;

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000;

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine.

A 31-year-old from Caledon, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

The accused parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date to answer to the charge(s).

The charges have not been proven.

If you suspect illegal activity in your neighbourhood, call 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

IMPAIRED DRIVING

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual involved in a collision with numerous offences.

“On April 13, 2024, shortly after 9:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Kennedy Road, at Dougall Avenue, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The pedestrian sustained only minor injuries as a result of the collision. During the course of the investigation, officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Gurbakhshish Cheema, 66, of Caledon, was charged with:

Failure to stop after accident;

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 2, 2024, to answer to the charges. Additionally, the driver’s vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licence suspended for a period of 90 days.

The charges have not been proven.

“The OPP remains committed to keeping our communities safe through enforcement and public education. Drivers who are impaired by drugs or alcohol continue to pose a significant threat on Ontario roads. Whether a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, impaired is impaired, and impaired driving is dangerous regardless of the source of impairment. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

BEWARE OF PAVING SCAMS: POLICE

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to warn community members of a crime trend involving paving and construction fraud.

“With the warmer months approaching, residents inspecting their property from winter damage are reminded to be cognizant of repair deals,” say Police. “Fraudsters are persistent, persuasive, and sometimes aggressive.”

Here’s some considerations:

Examination of these “contractors” often reveals the absence of an official online presence, registration with local chambers of commerce, the Better Business Bureau, or similar reputable organizations;

Fraudsters often contact individuals directly at their homes or via telephone, employing persuasive tactics to convince homeowners of the necessity for a contract or service they neither requested nor require. It is advisable to exercise caution when opening your door to unexpected visitors or solicitors offering items or services;

Fraudsters employ professionally designed flyers and websites that have a legitimate appearance;

Most contractors will know how much material they need for a job, so if they show up at your door saying they have “leftover” from another job, be cautious;

If there’s no written contract with a quote written up front and the price changes mid-job due to “unforeseen problems,” you’re at their mercy;

Fraudsters target vulnerable populations such as the elderly and request cash payments for “today only” deals;

It’s a red flag when a payment is asked for up front before the job is completed.

“If an offer seems too good to be true, chances are it is and it’s someone trying to scam you out of your money.”

For additional information on ongoing scams in Canada and to report fraud, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

ARMED ROBBERY CHARGES

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged an adult male from New Tecumseth in relation to an armed robbery investigation.

“On April 9, 2024, at approximately 8:55pm the Nottawasaga OPP responded to a call for an armed robbery at a local gas station in the area of Victoria St and King St in the Town of Alliston,” say Police. “As a result of the investigation led by the Nottawasaga Crime Unit, Christopher Hives, 33 years of age, of New Tecumseth, was arrested and charged with several offences including, Robbery with a weapon, Fail to Comply with Probation order x 2 and Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance.”

The accused was held pending a bail hearing.

The charges have not been proven.

Anyone who has any information about this, or a similar incident, is asked to call Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

