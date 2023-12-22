DRIVER CHARGED FOLLOWING FATAL COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver involved in the July 7 fatal collision on Old Church Road.

“On July 7, 2023, just before 4:00 p.m., Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Old Church Road and Humber Station Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Four occupants were transported to hospital. A 74-year-old from Toronto was later pronounced deceased.

“Old Church Road between Highway 50 and The Gore Road, as well as Humber Station Road between Mill Lane and Castlederg Sideroad were closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.”

As a result of the investigation, a 27-year-old male of Brampton was charged with:

Fail to yield to traffic on through highway.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Caledon East on January 31, 2024, to answer to the charge.

The charge has not been proven.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

SERIOUS COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a serious collision on Highway 10.

“On December 15, 2023, just after 6:00 a.m., Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 10, at Old School Road,” say Police. “A commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle were involved. The driver of the passenger vehicle sustained serious and life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

“Highway 10 in both directions between Mayfield Road and King Street was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.”

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

STOLEN VEHICLE

INVESTIGATION

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation.

“On December 15, 2023, Caledon OPP responded to a stolen 2024 Chevrolet Corvette being GPS tracked to a residence on Mclaughlin Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a search warrant at the residence and recovered the Chevrolet Corvette and a suspected re-vinned 2019 GMC Sierra. As a result, two parties were arrested and the estimated value of property recovered was $180,000.”

Ravinder Singh, 22, and Harbhinder Singh, 22, both of Caledon, were charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 11, 2023, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

If you suspect illegal activity in your neighbourhood, call 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver reported as suspicious with impaired operation.

“On December 9, 2023, just before 8:00 p.m., a concerned citizen reported a suspicious vehicle in a restaurant parking lot in Bolton,” say Police. “Caledon OPP responded and located the driver. During the investigation, grounds were formed that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

Ramandeep Malhi, 24, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Operation while impaired – alcohol.

The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on December 28, 2023, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

With the holiday season fast approaching, the need to make those alternate arrangements will increase. In Caledon, HomeJames offers a FREE designated driver service. The program runs from November 17 to December 31, every Friday and Saturday from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. (excluding December 24). More information is available at: www.homejames-caledon.ca.

MISCHIEF INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a mischief incident at a local business and are requesting the public’s assistance to identify three suspects.

“On December 6, 2023, Caledon OPP responded to a mischief incident on Highway 9, near Kennedy Road,” say Police. “The preliminary investigation found that on December 5, 2023, just after 11:00 p.m., three suspects entered the parking lot of a local business and shot at 11 parked vehicles prior fleeing in a dark grey sedan.

Suspect descriptors:

Shooter 1: male of unknown age/race, wearing a color-block sweater with a white upper and dark blue lower, blue jeans, and a dark toque;

Shooter 2: male of unknown age/race, wearing a black hoodie or jacket with grey pants;

Shooter 3: male of unknown age/race, wearing a black hoodie or jacket with a large diamond-shaped design on the back, and black pants.

The investigation is ongoing by the Caledon Major Crime Unit. Anyone with any information, including dashcam footage of the area at the time, should contact the Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

