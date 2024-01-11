DRIVER CHARGED

Officers from the Caledon OPP have charged a driver involved in two collisions with multiple offences.

“On December 28, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on McLaughlin Road, near Forks of the Credit Road,” say Police. “During the interaction with the driver, grounds were formed that their ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested. Additional information was later received that the vehicle was also involved in a failed to remain collision on Highway 10, near Olde Base Line Road.”

As a result of the investigation, Kyle Logan, 37, of Georgetown, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Dangerous operation;

Fail to remain;

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 18, 2024, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

LOADED FIREARM RECOVERED

Members of the Caledon OPP Detachment arrested two individuals for numerous firearm related charges following the recovery of a firearm in the Town of Caledon.

“On Saturday January 6, 2024, at approximately 7:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to a two-motor vehicle collision on Mayfield Road east of McLaughlin Road,” say Police. “While attempting to investigate the collision one of the drivers provided false information and was arrested. Another person, who had attended the scene after the collision was also arrested for obstructing the investigation. This person fought with officers attempting to conduct the arrest but was subdued without injury. A subsequent search of one of the involved vehicles resulted in officers locating a loaded firearm with an over capacity magazine.”

A 19-year-old from Mississauga has been charged with:

Fail to Comply with Undertaking;

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm;

Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing There Was a Firearm;

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm;

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose;

Possession of Firearm Obtained by Crime;

Carry Concealed Prohibited Device or Ammunition;

Breach Firearms Regulation – Transport Firearm or Restricted Weapon;

Possession of Prohibited Device or Ammunition;

Possession of Prohibited Device or Ammunition at Unauthorized Place;

Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was a Prohibited Device or Ammunition;

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition;

Obstruct Peace Officer;

Fail to Surrender License;

Careless Driving.

A second 19-year-old from Mississauga has been charged with:

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm;

Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing There Was a Firearm;

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm;

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose;

Possession of a Prohibited Device or ammunition for a Dangerous Purpose;

Carry Concealed Prohibited Device or Ammunition;

Breach Firearms Regulation – Transport Firearm or Restricted Weapon;

Possession of Prohibited Device or Ammunition;

Possession of Prohibited Device or Ammunition at Unauthorized Place;

Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was a Prohibited Device or Ammunition;

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition;

Obstruct Peace Officer;

Possession of Prohibited Device or Ammunition Obtained by Crime;

Resist Peace Officer.

Both individuals were held for a bail hearing.

The charges have not been proven.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers

at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous and never have to testify.

FAIL TO REMAIN CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon OPP have charged a man with a number of offences after a collision in Caledon.

“On Friday, January 5, 2024, shortly after 6:00 a.m., Caledon OPP received a report of a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision,” say Police. “The collision took place on Mayfield Road, between Creditview Road and Chinguacousy Road, in the Town of Caledon. A passerby observed one of the involved drivers fleeing from the scene prior to officers arriving. Officers conducted a search of the surrounding area with the assistance of the Peel Regional Police Service and located the driver of the vehicle shortly after. During the course of the investigation, officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Manjeet Manjeet, of St. Catharines, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

Careless Driving;

Fail to Remain.

The driver is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Thursday, January 25, 2024, to answer to the charges. Additionally, the driver’s vehicle was impounded for a period of 7 days, and their driver’s licence suspended for a period of 90 days.

The charges have not been proven.

“Caledon OPP would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

