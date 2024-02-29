Drew Jurecka Jazz Trio performing concert in Caledon this Saturday

Jurecka is a Grammy-nominated violinist, composer and producer

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

An upcoming concert will delight local jazz fans.

At 7.30 p.m. on Saturday, March 2 the Drew Jurecka Jazz Trio will play in the great hall at St. James Anglican Church (6025 Old Church Road).

Tickets to the concert are $40 for adults and free for anyone 16 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at caledonchamberconcerts.com; by calling 905-880-2445; or by emailing gordonkmorton@gmail.com.

The Drew Jurecka Jazz Trio is, of course, led by Jurecka, who is a Grammy-nominated violinist, composer and producer. While violin is his primary instrument, Jurecka also plays viola, saxophone, clarinet and mandolin.

Those who frequent Caledon Chamber Concerts events may recognize Jurecka, as he also tours with the Venuti String Quartet and Payadora Tango Ensemble, both of which have been featured on the great hall stage.

In the jazz world, Jurecka also performs with the Hot Jazz String Quartet and the Hogtown Syncopators. For five years, he played with Jeff Healey’s Jazz Wizards.

Joining Jurecka for the upcoming Caledon concert will be guitarist Nathan Hiltz.

Hiltz is a composer, educator, and performer who teaches guitar at Humber College. He’s written several pieces with Jurecka, some of which will be played at the concert.

Playing bass at the concert will be Clark Johnston, who has been performing with Jurecka’s trio for over a decade. Johnston is a prominent fixture in the Hamilton music scene and is in high demand across Canada as a collaborator.

Here are some of the songs that will be played at this Saturday’s concert: Lady Be Good by George Gershwin; Russian Lullaby by Irving Berlin; Softly as in a Morning Sunrise by Sigmund Romberg; Rebekah by Drew Jurecka; On the Roof by Drew Jurecka and Nathan Hiltz; Kiddin’ on the Strings by Harry Bluestone and Bobby Sherwood; Wild Cat by Joe Venuti and Eddie Lang; Caravan by Duke Ellington and Juan Tizol; Tea For Two by Vincent Youmans and Irving Caesar; Manoir Des Mes Reves by Django Reinhart; Nuages by Django Reinhart; Desert Sands by Stuff Smith; and Black & Blue Bottom by Joe Venuti and Eddie Lang.

