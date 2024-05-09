Connetic Balance yoga studio opens in Bolton

May 5 grand opening event attended by Caledon councillors

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A new yoga studio has opened in Caledon.

On May 5, Claudia Ferrara opened her new yoga studio, Connetic Balance, in Bolton.

“We’re a yoga and wellness studio, but we offer a lot of specialty classes on top of that,” said Ferrara. “Our goal as a studio is to create a space that is non-judgmental and supportive of everybody, no matter where their journey is at or what they’re working towards.”

Ferrara said as the owner of a yoga studio, her goal is to give people as many options as possible.

Ferrara’s studio is located at 12612 Hwy. 50 (Unit 31) and she wanted it to be there as it’s an accessible location that’s easy to find. At her studio’s grand opening, Ferrara said she felt relieved as there was so much work that went into its preparation.

“A lot of friends and family and my students are coming through,” she said. “It’s been a lot to get here but it’s awesome, it’s surreal… I remember wanting this for so long… it’s the best feeling ever.”

Ferrara said she welcomes anyone interested in yoga with open arms. She said a common misconception is that you need to be flexible already to do yoga.

“That’s not the case, you come here to find that mental clarity, to find that balance, to find flexibility and mobility in your life,” she said. “Don’t worry about if you can or can’t, just step in and we will help you along the way.”

