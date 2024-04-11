COLLISION INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue to investigate a fail to remain collision where two pedestrians were hit.

“On November 21, 2023, shortly after 5:30 p.m., officers responded to two injured pedestrians on Albion Vaughan Road, near Queensgate Boulevard,” say Police. “It was reported that both were walking southbound at approximately 4:30 p.m., when they were hit from behind by a vehicle. A 14-year-old male sustained minor injuries and a 16-year-old female sustained life-threatening injuries. Both parties are expected to make a full recovery.

“While at scene, investigators collected crucial evidence, inclusive of an after-market right side mirror, believed to have been from an early-2000’s model light brown or grey Toyota Camry or Corolla. It is important to note, the vehicle would have also sustained damage to the front right corner and headlight area.”

The Caledon OPP are encouraging the driver and any passengers to come forward and speak with investigators regarding the collision.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged five different motorists with alcohol related offences between March 27 and March 30, 2024.

“On March 27, 2024, Caledon OPP officers were conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot check near Highway 410 and Valleywood Boulevard, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Just after 11:00 p.m., a vehicle entered the area and officers subsequently formed grounds that driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and they were arrested.”

As a result, Harsis Tiwana, 32, of Mississauga, was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The accused was held in police custody for a bail hearing, to answer to the charges.

The charge has not been proven.

“On March 28, 2024, shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers located a two-vehicle collision on Highway 10, near The Grange Sideroad, in the Town of Caledon. No injuries were reported. During the course of the investigation, officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result of the investigation, Karl Tubera, 25, of Mississauga, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Novice driver – blood alcohol concentration above zero.

The charges have not been proven.

“On March 29, 2024, just before 3:00 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop while patrolling the area of Charleston Sideroad and Airport Road, in the Town of Caledon. Officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Koree Wait, 32, of Milton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

The charges have not been proven.

“On March 29, 2024, just before 7:00 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop while patrolling the area of Mayfield Road and Chinguacousy Road, in the Town of Caledon. Officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Aleena Arshad, 34, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Novice driver – blood alcohol concentration above zero.

The charges have not been proven.

“On March 30, 2024, just before 3:00 a.m., Caledon OPP received a report from a motorist expressing concern as to how a motor vehicle was being operated. Officers located the vehicle on Airport Road, near Old School Road, in the Town of Caledon. Officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Andre Brown, 29, of Hamilton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charges have not been proven.

Four of the five drivers have been scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 18, 2024, to answer to their charges. Additionally, all five drivers had their vehicles impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licence suspended for a period of 90 days.

“On April 3, 2024, just before 12:00 a.m., Caledon OPP officers conducted a traffic stop upon a motor vehicle, while patrolling the area of Airport Road and Olde Base Line Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, David Baldwin, 48, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Novice driver – blood alcohol concentration above zero.

The charges have not been proven.

“On April 7, 2024, shortly after 12:00 a.m., Caledon OPP officers conducted a traffic stop upon a motor vehicle, while patrolling the area of Mayfield Road and McLaughlin Road, in the Town of Caledon. Officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Gurwinder Dhaliwal, 24, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charge has not been proven.

Both drivers are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 25, 2024, to answer to the charges. Additionally, both vehicles were impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licence suspended for a period of 90 days.

“The OPP remains committed to keeping our communities safe through enforcement and public education. Drivers who are impaired by drugs or alcohol continue to pose a significant threat on Ontario roads. Whether a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, impaired is impaired, and impaired driving is dangerous regardless of the source of impairment. Ontario has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to driver’s consuming alcohol that are; age 21 years or younger, a driver of any age who holds a G1, G2, M1, or M2 licence, or driving a vehicle that requires an A-F driver’s licence or Commercial Vehicle Operator’s Registration (CVOR).”

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

