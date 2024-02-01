CHARGES LAID AFTER “OFFICER STRUCK BY FLEEING VEHICLE”

The Caledon OPP have laid several criminal charges following an incident where an officer was struck on Highway 410 in the City of Brampton.

“On Thursday, January 25, 2024 at approximately 1:30 p.m. an officer from the Caledon Detachment was southbound on Highway 410 when he observed a motor vehicle driving in a dangerous manner,” say Police. “The officer stopped the vehicle just north of Steeles Avenue and was attempting to arrest the driver when the vehicle was put into motion. The officer was struck by the vehicle, sustaining minor injuries, and knocked down into a live lane of traffic.

“As a result of investigation by the Caledon Detachment’s Community Street Crime Unit, the suspect driver was located and arrested in Toronto at approximately 8:00 p.m.”

Van Viet Duong, 40, from Toronto has been charged with:

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle;

Resisting Arrest;

Assault Peace Officer;

Flight From Police;

Stunt Driving;

Possession for the Purpose of Distribution.

The charges have not been proven.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

The officer was able to return to active duty the following day.

R.I.D.E. CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Barrie resident following a RIDE program.

“On January 21, 2024, Caledon OPP officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot check on the Highway 410 off-ramp at Hurontario Street,” say Police. “Just before 11:00 a.m., a vehicle entered the area and officers subsequently formed grounds that driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and they were subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Nirojan Kanagasabapathy, 29, of Barrie, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charges have not been proven.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on February 15, 2024, to answer to the charges. Additionally, the driver’s vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licence suspended for a period of 90 days.

“Although the OPP runs its annual Festive RIDE campaign, RIDE spot checks are conducted throughout the year, 24/7. The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1. In doing so, you may save a life.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

FOUR TIMES

LEGAL LIMIT: OPP

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one driver with impaired operation related offences as the result of a traffic complaint.

“On January 27, 2024, just before 1:00 p.m., officers from the Dufferin OPP responded to a traffic complaint in the area of HWY 89 and Ojibway Road in the Town of Shelburne,” say Police. “Officers arrived on scene and were quickly led into an impaired operation investigation.”

A 20-year-old male, from Hanover has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

The charges have not been proven.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

Dufferin OPP continues to conduct traffic enforcement daily as drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs and who drive at excessive speeds continue to pose a threat to Ontario roads. We are committed to the safety of our community.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorist to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure, or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

The Nottawasaga OPP are seeking the public’s assistance in relation to a sexual assault investigation in the Town of New Tecumseth.

“A sexual assault was reported to have taken place in the area of Victoria Street and Paris Street in the Town of Alliston on January 26, 2024, between 4:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.,” say Police. “The victim was working at a local business when an unknown male entered the premise and began touching the victim inappropriately, while soliciting sex.

“The male is described as approximately 5’5” with a slim build, 30-40 years old, dark brown skin, dark short, groomed hair, dark eyes, clean shaven, and spoke with a slight accent. The male was wearing a fitted black jacket, dark jeans, black boots, and had a small black backpack.”

The Nottawasaga Crime Unit is continuing the investigation which is still in the early stages.

The OPP is requesting that if anyone was in the area during the timeframe of the incident and saw anything suspicious or has any information or video surveillance that may assist investigators, to please call Nottawasaga OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The OPP is reminding the public to always use caution and be aware of their personal safety at all times. The OPP’s website, www.opp.ca, contains several useful resources tips and links.

More information will be released when it is available, Police say.

