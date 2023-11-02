CHARGES FOLLOWING INCIDENT WHICH LEFT OFFICER INJURED

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested two individuals in connection to an attempted murder investigation.

“On October 23, 2023, shortly before 7:00 a.m., officers were called to Tundra Road in the Town of Caledon for a report of a suspicious vehicle,” say Police. “During the course of the interaction with the vehicle and occupants, one officer was injured and the suspects fled the scene.

“On October 26, 2023, with the assistance of the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), the OPP Physical Surveillance Unit, the Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), and Central Region K-9, two individuals were arrested.”

Tajinder Pal Singh, 26, of no fixed address, was charged under the Criminal Code with:

Attempt to commit Murder – Section 239(1)(b);

Criminal Negligence Causing Bodily Harm – Section 221;

Dangerous Driving Causing Bodily Harm – Section 320.13(2);

Flight from peace officer – Section 320.17;

Theft of a motor vehicle – Section 333.1;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 – Section 355(a)

Akashdeep Marahar, 23, of no fixed address, was charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 – Section 355(a)

The two accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville for a Bail Hearing.

The charges have not been proven.

The investigation by the Caledon Detachment Major Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, and with the assistance of the OPP Regional Support Team, OPP Forensic Identification Services and the Central Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team is continuing.

SERIOUS COLLISION

INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a serious collision on Highway 10.

“On October 26, 2023, just after 8:00 a.m., Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to a four-vehicle collision on Highway 10, near Old School Road,” say Police. “Three commercial vehicles and a passenger vehicle were involved. The driver of the passenger vehicle sustained serious and life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

“Highway 10 in both directions between Old School Road and King Street was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver involved in a collision with impaired operation.

“On October 29, 2023, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision in the intersection of Highway 50 and Old Church Road,” say Police. “Minor injuries were reported. During the course of the investigation, the officer formed grounds that one of the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Ralph Zilli, 57, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on November 16, 2023, to answer to the charges. The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for seven.

The charges have not been proven.

“Some drivers continue to take unnecessary chances. Motorists are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture.

“If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

SERIOUS ASSAULT

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a serious assault that took place in the Town of Shelburne.

“On October 26, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., OPP officers responded to a 9-1-1 call at an address on Simon Street in the Town of Shelburne,” say Police. “Officers located a person inside the residence suffering from serious injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital.”

As a result of the investigation, Paul McNevan, 51-year-old, has charged with the following:

Attempt to Commit Murder;

Aggravated Assault;

Break, Enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence;

Disguise with intent;

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose;

Mischief Under $5000;

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid.

The accused individual was transported to the Dufferin OPP detachment where they were held pending a bail hearing.

The charges have not been proven.

There is believed to be no public safety risk, as investigators do not consider this to be a random incident, say Police.

The investigation is ongoing by members of the Dufferin Crime Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

