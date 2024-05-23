Caledon will play host to 2025 RBC Canadian Open

May 23, 2024 · 0 Comments

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s North Course will welcome the world’s top golfers

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A prestigious golf tournament will soon call Caledon home.

On May 21, Golf Canada and the PGA Tour announced the 2025 RBC Canadian Open will be held at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s North Course.

Despite what its name may suggest, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley is located in Caledon in the small village of Alton.

An RBC Canadian Open media release from Mike Masaro notes TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley will be the 38th golf course to host the Canadian Open, and just the eighth since 1977.

TPC Toronto’s 7,445-yard North Course has recently been renovated for the express purpose of hosting global championship-level golf tournaments. The course, which was designed by Doug Carrick, was renovated with help from architect Ian Andrew and consultation from the PGA Tour.

The North Course at TPC Toronto is publicly accessible, though the general public might have a harder time scoring well on it now. Renovations to the course enhanced its already-challenging green complexes and positioned bunkers and other hazards strategically to test skilled players.

Golf Canada’s CEO Laurence Applebaum said TPC Toronto is an incredible property with a spectacular clubhouse and facilities. He said it will deliver an outstanding and dramatic competition.

“This is a special and deserving moment for TPC Toronto in stepping onto the global golf stage in hosting the 114th playing of our National Open Championship,” said Applebaum.

Masaro’s media release explained the North Course will play to a championship par of 70 for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.

“The 585-yard par-5 18th hole, which saw a new tee deck, a signature tree and short grass runoff area in front of the green introduced as part of the renovation, will play as a dramatic risk-reward final hole,” said Masaro.

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley president Chris Humeniuk said getting to host the Canadian Open is the culmination of years of hard work, planning, and preparation.

TPC Toronto has hosted high-level tournament golf in the past, such as qualifiers for the US Open and RBC Canadian Open, and PGA Tour Americas events.

Caledon Mayor Annette Groves said the Town of Caledon is delighted TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley will be hosting the RBC Canadian Open in 2025.

“Caledon is the perfect setting for this national tournament that brings many visitors… we are excited people will experience our Town’s beautiful landscapes, local businesses and venues,” said Groves.

Readers Comments (0)