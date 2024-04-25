Caledon Special Olympics athlete selected as ambassador for fundraising campaign

April 25, 2024

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A young athlete from Caledon is making a big difference as an advocate for Special Olympics.

Brooklynn Belcher, 11, first joined Caledon Special Olympics through its Active Start program.

Her mom, Charlett Belcher, explained Caledon Special Olympics athlete Jason Scorcia played a big role in welcoming her and Brooklynn to the community. Charlett then reached out to Caledon Special Olympics volunteer Eduarda Domingues, who suggested Brooklynn try swimming.

“We started and she never looked back, she’s got a drive to do it and she absolutely loves it,” said Charlett. “They all work to achieve their goals, doing laps and practicing and making sure their technique is proper… and still making friends along the way.”

When swimming season ends in April, Brooklynn switches to track and field where she competes in running, long jump, and shotput.

“She’s so competitive, she loves it all… she had some meets and she competed and she did well,” said Charlett.

It wasn’t long before Brooklynn was playing bocce with Caledon Special Olympics, too.

Charlett said she and Brooklynn want to spread the word about Special Olympics to the community as they believe strongly in the benefits of sport and friendship.

“There’s a lot of kids with special needs that might enjoy sports… there are activities to join, come try it,” she said. “It’s great because you’re building friendships with people that have similar interests.”

Charlett said it’s wonderful how athletes learn new skills through the sports they play.

“It’s very inspiring because they weren’t given an easy path,” she said.

Brooklynn is currently an ambassador for Special Olympics Canada’s fundraiser with Empire Company Limited, which owns major grocery stores like Sobeys, Foodland, IGA, and Safeway.

Between April 25 and May 5, donations made at the checkout of any Empire store will be matched, up to $500,000. The goal of the fundraiser is to raise $1 million or more for Special Olympics.

“It’s a great opportunity… it helps support all the programs, whatever is required for these athletes to succeed,” said Charlett. “When (Caledon Special Olympics volunteers) found out Brooklynn was the advocate, they were so excited.”

Charlett said she is so proud of her daughter for being an ambassador. She loves to see her thrive through Special Olympics.

“Although she has health issues, she doesn’t let it set her back,” said Charlett. “She’s so friendly, she’s a shining star.”

