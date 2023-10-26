CALEDON OPP LAUNCH PROJECT SAFE TRADE

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has launched Project Safe Trade.

WHAT IS PROJECT SAFE TRADE?

Online classified and auction sites are often used as tools to sell stolen property to unknowing victims and can present a safety threat. To increase public safety and reduce crime, the Caledon OPP is inviting members of the public to use our detachment parking lot to facilitate property transactions arranged online.

HOW CAN THE COMMUNITY HELP?

We need community partners; citizens and neighbors; agencies and police to mobilize for community safety and well-being. Collaborative approaches reduce harm and victimization with the goal of developing long term sustainable solutions.

HOW CAN PROJECT SAFE TRADE HELP?

Creating a “community safe zone” in police detachment parking lots is about moving online marketplace transactions away from secluded parking lots or private residences and bringing them into public places.

SAFE TRADE CHECKLIST

Meet in a busy public place;

Meet in person to inspect the product;

Bring a trusted friend or family member along as a witness;

Bring a cell phone in case you need to call for help;

If you must go alone, tell a friend or family member when and where you are meeting someone;

Keep transactions to daylight hours;

Don’t invite a stranger into your home. It allows them access to the layout of your house, gives them information regarding alarm systems/dogs and provides a chance to see any valuables you may have;

Never tell your schedule to a stranger. They do not need to know when you will not be home;

Don’t erase any e-mails, texts or voicemails between yourself and the seller or buyer;

Keep things local. Never mail a cheque or wire money to sellers;

Do not give out personal or banking information (social insurance number, back account number, etc.).

THE NUMBERS

Statistics tell us that only 5% of internet or telephone scams/frauds/thefts are reported. Many incidents go unreported due to shame or embarrassment on the part of the victim.

WHAT IS THE ROLE OF THE POLICE?

“Under normal circumstances, there will be no police intervention. Officers will not mediate private transactions, will not provide documentation and will not be a witness to a transaction. However, should one of the parties request an officer, one will respond. Officers will only intervene if the transaction becomes a bylaw, provincial or criminal matter.”

OPP will be unable to assist in negotiating civil property transactions;

OPP won’t guarantee the quality or authenticity of items purchased online;

OPP members cannot use the Police computer system to run model numbers, serial numbers, etc. of items that are part of a private exchange. Citizens are encouraged to use the Canadian Police Information Centre’s online database to search serial numbers of items they are looking to purchase at www.cpic-cipc.ca.

FATAL COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal collision on Mayfield Road.

“On October 20, 2023, just before 5:00 a.m., Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle collision on Mayfield Road, near Goreway Drive,” say Police. “Two commercial vehicles and a passenger vehicle were involved. The driver of the passenger vehicle, a 27-year-old male from Brampton, was pronounced deceased at the scene. One other driver was transported to hospital for minor injuries.”

Mayfield Road between Goreway Drive and McVean Drive was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

REWARD OFFERED FOR

INFORMATION RELATED TO DEATH OF

FRANK CHIAPPETTA

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are appealing to witnesses in the disappearance and death of Frank Chiappetta.

“On October 1, 2019, family members reported Oloferno (Frank) Chiappetta as missing after he failed to return home,” say Police. “He was last seen on September 28, 2019, in the area of Olivers Lane and Walker Road in the Town of Caledon.”

At the time, Frank’s family made the following appeal to the public for help:

“We are beside ourselves with worry over our father who has been missing now for one week. We are urging anyone who may have seen him or anyone with any information with regards to his where abouts or ventures over the course of the past week to not hesitate and call OPP. My father is 87 years old and his leaving is completely out of character. We are all extremely worried for his safety and well-being, and any assistance no matter how small it may seem is appreciated.”

Frank Chiappetta’s body was located on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the area of 4th Line East and 15th Side Road in Mulmur Township.

On September 28, 2019, the day of Frank’s disappearance), shortly before 9:30 p.m., a vehicle was seen leaving the residence. It is believed to be grey or silver in colour. Investigators are looking to identify this vehicle.

Members with the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), are continuing to investigate the death of Oloferno (Frank) Chiappetta.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

ID SOUGHT FOR

TWO SUSPECTS

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are requesting the public’s assistance to identify two suspects in an ongoing attempted murder investigation.

“On October 23, 2023, shortly before 7:00 a.m., officers were called to Tundra Road in the Town of Caledon for a report of a suspicious vehicle,” say Police. “During the course of the interaction with the vehicle and occupants, one officer was injured and the suspects fled the scene.”

Suspect # 1 is described as approximately 6’1”, brown skin, medium build wearing light blue jeans, white shoes with a black heel, a black puffy jacket with a white shirt underneath.

Suspect # 2 is described as approximately 5’7”, brown skin, medium build, wearing black pants, black shoes with white soles and a black jacket or hoodie with a black shirt underneath.

“The vehicle was a 2018 Jeep Wrangler, black in colour, with damage to the rear driver’s side tire. The occupants abandoned the vehicle on Haverhill Road in Brampton a short time later and were last seen waking south on Danielsgate in the area of Yellowknife Road.”

Investigators are asking that anyone with dashcam footage or home security video in the areas of Southfields Village in Caledon or the Haverhill Road/George Gray/Yellowknife Road area of Brampton to review and if it captures the vehicle or suspects, please upload to: bit.ly/3QapidT.

The investigation is continuing by the Caledon Detachment Major Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, and with the assistance of OPP Forensic Identification Services and the Central Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team.

Anyone with information should contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.

ALLISTON ASSAULT

INVESTIGATION

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Major Crime Unit is currently investigating an incident that occurred in Alliston, New Tecumseth.

“On Thursday October 19, 2023, around 4:25 p.m., the victim was assaulted in the area of the Mill Pond Medical Centre on Victoria Street West in Alliston,” say Police. “Due to the nature of the investigation, and to protect the integrity and privacy of the victim, no other information will be released, however investigators have reason to believe there were witnesses in the area who could assist in the investigation.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, average build, approximately 6’ tall with long brown hair, a scraggly beard and a silver hoop earring wearing a bright red face covering, black leather gloves, light brown pants, grey sweater, maroon colored leather shoes with white laces, white socks, and a snake tattoo on the top of his left hand.

Police are urging the community to check their video camera footage, or dash cameras, for anyone matching the suspect’s description and to call Police if you have any footage or information regarding this investigation.

If you have any information about crime in the community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.

