Caledon Hills Bruce Trail Club celebrates 60th anniversary at AGM

April 18, 2024

New board of directors elected at April 14 meeting

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A local non-profit is preparing for another year of preserving and promoting Caledon’s portion of the Bruce Trail.

On April 14, the Caledon Hills Bruce Trail Club held its annual general meeting at the Caledon Ski Club. It was a special day, as it was also a celebration of the Club’s 60th anniversary.

Club president Sandra Green explained the Bruce Trail’s motto is “preserving a ribbon of wilderness, for everyone, forever.”

Green said the motto touches the hearts and souls of club members.

“We hope that it will touch other people and we want to get the word out,” said Green. “We want people to be feeling like they’re making a difference, that they’re making the world more beautiful, that they can bring joy to their own lives.”

Green said it’s amazing that for six decades, Caledon Hills Bruce Trail Club members have been committed to land stewardship, conservation, and connecting people with nature.

In the past year, the club has undertaken many initiatives, such as restoring and caring for Niagara Escarpment Lands, mitigating impacts of invasive species, stewarding new nature reserves, and planning for a new bridge.

Club members also worked hard year-round to enhance the trail experience in Caledon, building side trails, reinforcing bridges, and maintaining trails.

Numerous club fundraisers were held, such as one at Theatre Orangeville, a film screening, and another dubbed the Fall Colours End-to-End Hike Challenge.

Green said the Caledon Hills Bruce Trail Club has a truly amazing group of volunteers that has fun along the way.

“We have celebrated our past with flair and our characteristic enthusiasm,” said Green. “There is no time like the present. This is our time to continue to connect people with nature… keep the momentum going — in fact, put the pedal to the metal and go, go, go.”

Looking ahead to this year, the Caledon Hills Bruce Trail Club has many things planned. All are invited to visit the club’s website, caledonbrucetrail.ca, to learn more about and register for the following events:

On April 21, the club will undertake a habitat restoration project at Mathilda’s Way Protected Natural Area.

On May 4, there will be another habitat restoration project, this time at the Whitetail Refuge Nature Reserve.

On May 11, there will be the club’s 2024 Prediction Hike Challenge. At this challenge, hikers provide a to-the-second guess of how long they think it will take them to complete a specific section of the trail. Proceeds from the event go towards trail development, and event participants receive a collectable badge.

On June 23, the club will host a film screening fundraiser at the Bookshelf Cinema in Guelph.

The Caledon Hills Bruce Trail Club has these and many more events throughout the year, with information and updates posted often on their website.

Michael McDonald, CEO of the Bruce Trail Conservancy, attended the April 14 Annual General Meeting and 60th anniversary celebration.

“Look at the community we have together here… hiking is so special,” said McDonald. “Whether you’re landowners, volunteers, members, donors… hikers from all walks of life and all professions find joy and connect with each other.”

McDonald said it is impressive to see all that the Caledon Hills Bruce Trail Club has done.

“There’s definitely something magical happening here,” he said. “Look at what you have accomplished as a club together.”

