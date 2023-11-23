Caledon Citizen’s Student Athlete of the Week: Starting pitcher Joseph Iannotta led Wolfpack to Hall’s first ROPSSAA Varsity Baseball Championship

By Jim Stewart

Dual-sport student-athlete Joseph Iannotta is immersed in the rich co-curricular life of Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School.

The Grade 11 Honor Roll student also made history last Spring when he led the Wolfpack to its first ROPSSAA Varsity Baseball title.

Iannotta threw a complete game, seven-inning shutout in the championship game—a 5-0 whitewashing of Loyola. Not only did the Wolfpack win their first Region of Peel baseball championship in June, but they also completed a perfect 2023 season with an impressive 9-0 record.

In addition to his big game heroics on the mound last June, Iannotta also played Senior Boys Volleyball team this Fall and is an active member of the school’s Rock Ensemble.

In the summer, Iannotta plays Elite Baseball for the Bradford Tigers.

Joseph Iannotta was nominated as our newspaper’s Student-Athlete of the Week by Wolfpack Baseball Assistant Coach Daniela Pappano. Iannotta’s “team over me” mentality, as demonstrated both in baseball and volleyball, was applauded by Coach Pappano.

“Joey is motivated, competitive, disciplined, and a committed team player. He is selfless and always puts the team first. He can perform and even thrive under stress and pressure situations and still come out victorious. He is the guy you put in the game when you need an out, a base hit, or a kill in Volleyball.”

Coach Pappano is equally impressed by Iannotta’s qualities as a student at Robert F. Hall CSS.

“Joey is kind and caring and will be the first to lend a helping hand to anyone who needs it, including his teachers, classmates, coaches, and fellow teammates. His positive attitude to any situation is infectious. He also excels academically and has maintained a spot on the Honor Roll in his three years at Robert F. Hall.”

She believes that “Joseph Iannotta is a true embodiment of the rare combination of talent and commitment. Whether it’s on the baseball diamond where he led his team to victory, or in the classroom, where he maintains an impressive grade point average, Joey exemplifies the essence of a well-rounded student-athlete. Joey serves as an inspirational example for aspiring athletes, demonstrating that with hard work, determination, and a compassionate spirit, his success knows no bounds.”

Pappano foregrounded last Spring’s championship game to demonstrate Iannotta’s attributes as a big-game competitor.

“The moment I would like to highlight is winning the ROPSSAA Championship game against Loyola CSS 5-0. Joey was our starting pitcher and he remained on the mound for a full seven innings where he led the Wolfpack to their first-ever championship in the sport of baseball. Everything was working that game; the defense, our bats were alive, and his pitching was spectacular. Going into the seventh inning, we considered giving Joey’s arm a rest, but he was determined to finish the game; he was going to do whatever it took to win. It was such an exciting finish to a perfect record 9-0 season.”

Joseph Iannotta took time from his busy co-curricular life, off-season baseball training, and senior level studies to answer our interview questions:

Caledon Citizen: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports season to earn Student-Athlete of the Week honors?

Joseph Iannotta: “I feel I demonstrate passion and intensity. I love baseball and I always have a desire to push myself to help the team win. I play with all my heart and work really hard towards success.”

Caledon Citizen: What were your key statistics and performance moments from the 2022-23 or 2023-24 season that you are most proud of?

Joseph Iannotta: “My best performance came in last year’s baseball ROPSSAA finals against Loyola. I pitched a complete game shutout, going seven innings, and helped lead the team to Hall’s first-ever ROPSSAA championship.”

Caledon Citizen: In addition to your high school sports team(s), what other community teams do you play for and at what level?

Joseph Iannotta: “I currently play Elite baseball in the Bradford Tigers organization.”

Caledon Citizen: How would you describe yourself as a student at Robert F Hall? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong? Honor Roll?

Joseph Iannotta: “I work really hard. I always push myself to do well and do the best I can. I received the Honor Roll award last year and I am also on the school’s senior boys Volleyball team and a part of the school’s Rock Ensemble.”

Caledon Citizen: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Joseph Iannotta: “I plan to further my academic journey by going to university and getting a good education. My dream is to get a scholarship for baseball and be able to improve my baseball skills and my academics in university.”

Caledon Citizen: Who is your role model in terms of the person you admire the most?

Joseph Iannotta: “One of the people I admire the most is my long-time coach and history teacher, Jason Sweeney. He coached me since I was 11 years old and taught me how to play the game I love so much now. He always gave me the opportunities I needed to improve as a ball player and always urged me to do better. I am very grateful for all he has done for me and all he continues to do now as my high school baseball coach.”

Caledon Citizen: How do you feel about being nominated as The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week?

Joseph Iannotta: “It’s a magnificent honor and I’m very grateful. I’m happy that my efforts have been noticed and I intend to further my athletic journey and help lead my school to more championships.”

