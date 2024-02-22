Caledon Citizen’s Student Athlete of the Week: High-scoring Forward Calum Fleming is the “Heart” of the Hall Wolfpack’s Senior Basketball Team

February 22, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

The Senior Boys Basketball team at Robert F. Hall CSS won three of its final four games to finish its Tier One North regular season schedule on a high note.

Decisive victories over Braithwaite SS 69-62, Heart Lake SS 64-39, and Fletchers Meadow 64-56 demonstrated the team’s steady improvement over the Winter season.

The central cog in the Wolfpack’s on-court motor was Grade 11 Honor Roll Student and top-performing combo forward Calum Fleming.

The Wolfpack Captain is described by his Head Coach Jason Eduful as the “heart of our team” and a versatile offensive threat.

“Calum is a versatile combo forward who is a dangerous scorer from mid-range and around the rim. His competitive nature allows him to embrace his physicality as he handles contact well and finishes with either hand in the post or mid-range. Throughout the season, he has showcased his ability to score by slashing to the rim and beating his defenders one-on-one. He is a determined player who always seeks out ways to help his team improve. His energy is unmatched and contagious.”

Under Fleming’s leadership and fine play, the Wolfpack improved remarkably after a rough 0-6 start to the campaign and won three out of four games in 2024 to close out the regular season.

Coach Eduful believes Fleming’s qualities as a student transfer very well from the classroom to the basketball court to the community.

“Calum is driven; he is an extraordinary individual who seeks to develop great character, positivity, strength, and cooperation in every aspect of his life. He has brought leadership skills, kindness, patience, and commitment to our school. As a student, he is on Honor Roll and respected by both his teachers and classmates. I can unequivocally attest to his diligence and strong desire for learning. He possesses the skills that make him an outstanding role model and leader within our community.”

The Wolfpack bench boss is impressed by Fleming’s charisma and empathy, but he is most impressed with “his confidence and poise.”

“His confidence is unmatched and his ability to remain poised in any situation is really what separates him from his teammates. He is unfazed by big moments and is willing to do all of the small things to ensure his team is successful.”

Coach Eduful was most impressed by Fleming’s performance in a seven-point victory over Braithwaite SS on February 13.

“In our last home game, he iced the game with a step-back three after crossing his defender in an iso situation. We had no timeouts left and 10 seconds left in the game. I called for Calum to take the last shot. He gave me a look to confirm, and the rest was history.”

In addition to his fine performances documented by Coach Eduful, Fleming’s athletic versatility has been on display at Hall since he started Grade Nine.

The aspiring teacher is a three-season athlete who competes for the Volleyball team in the Fall, the Basketball team in the Winter, and the Soccer team in the Spring.

Wolfpack three-sport athlete Calum Fleming took time from his Grade 11 second semester studies and off-season training to answer our interview questions:

Caledon Citizen: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports season to earn Student-Athlete of the Week honours?

Calum Fleming: I think that I’m a great team player and I always try to make the right pass and find the open man. I try to be a good leader and encourage my teammates during practice and games.

Caledon Citizen: What were your key statistics and performance moments from the 2023-24 season that you are most proud of?

Calum Fleming: I scored 19 plus points multiple times this year, and I have kept my assists and rebounds up during the season.

Caledon Citizen: In addition to your high school sports team(s), what other community teams do you play for and at what level?

Calum Fleming: I currently play Rep basketball for Team Breakdown in the NPH Showcase League and played Rep soccer until last year for the Caledon Football Club.

Caledon Citizen: How would you describe yourself as a student at Robert F. Hall? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong? Honour Roll?

Calum Fleming: I would describe myself as a hardworking student. I’ve been a member of the RF Hall volleyball, soccer, and basketball teams since Grade 9. I am on pace to make the Honour Roll this year.

Caledon Citizen: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Calum Fleming: I hope to attend University and then Teacher’s College. My goal is to play basketball at the U Sports level or higher.

Caledon Citizen: Who is your role model in terms of the person you admire most?

Calum Fleming: My dad has been an important role model to me. He has coached me in both rep soccer and rep basketball and has taught me how important it is to be a team player.

Caledon Citizen: How do you feel about being nominated as The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week?

Calum Fleming: I really appreciate being nominated. I try to be a team player and leader in any sport that I play.

Readers Comments (0)