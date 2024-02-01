Caledon Admirals’ goaltender Von Kaufmann named OJHL First Star of the Game

February 1, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

In OJHL action on the weekend, the Caledon Admirals dropped a pair of close decisions to the Markham Royals and Toronto Patriots, but their goaltender Nicholas Van Kaufman put forth a memorable performance on Sunday evening in Etobicoke.

Although the seventh-place Toronto Patriots (20-18-3-3) edged the Admirals 4-3 at the Westwood Arena on Sunday night, the local story revolved around the stellar and productive play of Caledon’s 6’6” Junior A goaltender Nicholas Von Kaufmann.

The Stouffville resident was named First Star of the Game by OJHL staff at Westwood. Von Kaufman not only stopped 34 of the 38 shots he faced, but he also earned his second assist of the season on Owen Norman’s power play goal in the second period. Norman tallied a pair of goals and Deacon King added one for the eleventh-place Admirals whose record fell to 6-32-1-5 with the pair of weekend losses. Norman is second in scoring for the Admirals with 10 goals and 12 assists.

On Saturday, the third-place Royals (25-14-3-2) defeated the Admirals 4-2 at the Mayfield Recreation Complex. Keegan Juchau scored both goals for Caledon—his sixth and seventh markers of the season.

