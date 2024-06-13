Burns and DiRoma pace 18-hit Bolton attack as Brewers sink Midland Mariners 14-4

By Jim Stewart

The Bolton Brewers rallied from a three-run deficit to submerge the Midland Mariners 14-4 at North Hill Park in NDBL Senior Division action.

The winless Mariners (0-7) created some suspense on Thursday night in a battle with the second-place Brewers. The visitors plated three runs at the top of the first inning, but the Brewers (7-1) roared back with eight runs over the next four innings to take an 8-3 lead.

Big innings have been a familiar winning formula for the Brewers so far this season and Head Coach Mike Wallace commented on this recurrent theme as well as falling behind versus the Mariners.

“It wasn’t the start we wanted to the game. They’ve got a good hitting team, but we settled in and strung together 4 or 5 hits in a row to take the lead.”

Midland narrowed the deficit to four runs at the top of the fifth inning. However, Bolton’s offense was relentless. The Brewers responded with three runs at the bottom of the fifth and three more at the bottom of the sixth to generate a 10-run lead and another shortened game due to the NDBL’s mercy rule.

Carson Burns and Marco DiRoma paced the Brewers’ attack with three knocks and two RBI each. Aaron Dzib drove in three runs, collected two hits, and pitched a scoreless inning in relief during which he struck out two Mariners. Brett Chater, Dan Amodeo, and Logan Hunt collected two RBI each. Ben Sterritt plated three times.

Bolton starter Jack Lammar got roughed up in the first inning, but settled in to strike out four Mariners and scatter five hits over five innings of work to earn the W. Coach Wallace noted that “Jack did a good job to settle in after the first inning and allowed our offence to get warmed up and give him run support.”

The Brewers suffered a setback on Friday night with a 4-3 loss to the Astros in Lisle.

Kris Allany’s home run and sac fly accounted for three of the Astros’ runs and Eric Jones scattered eight hits over his seven-inning complete game performance to hand Bolton only its second loss of the season.

Coach Wallace was impressed with the Astros’ defensive work that robbed the Brewers’ high-octane offense of many extra base hits.

“Lisle made 4-5 diving catches that saved the game for them. Jones also pitched a good game and Lisle executed their small ball game with bunts and sac flies. If you looked at the box score, you’d wonder how we lost, but they held us to three runs which has been hard for teams to do this year.”

Brett Chater and Carter Burnside collected two hits apiece for the Brewers and scored all three of Bolton’s runs.

Ben Sterritt’s two-run double and Steve Warden’s sac fly accounted for Bolton’s RBI. The Brewers’ matchup with the Baysox in Owen Sound was rained out on Sunday.

Bolton’s next home game is Thursday, June 13 when the Clarksburg Blues provide the opposition at North Hill Park. First pitch will be 7.30 p.m.

