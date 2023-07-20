Brewers’ Ace Victor Moguel throws complete game in Bolton’s 8-4 win over Clearview Orioles

By Jim Stewart

The Bolton Brewers rallied from a 4-2 fourth inning deficit to secure an 8-4 victory over the Clearview Orioles on Wednesday night at Recreation Park in New Lowell.

Brewers’ starting pitcher Victor Moguel went the distance in Bolton’s final game before the NDBL All-Star Break. Moguel scattered seven hits over seven innings and struck out 9 Orioles to earn the win. The Brewers’ ace improved his 2023 record to a sparkling 4-0 and Brewers’ Head Coach Mike Wallace applauded Moguel’s performance on the bump.

“It was a tremendous effort by Victor. He had the Orioles off-balance all game. We got burned on some shifts we put in behind him, but he pitched through it in the fourth inning. Victor’s slider was moving, so it was tough for the Orioles hitters.”

The visiting Brewers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Orioles rallied in the bottom of the fourth with a flurry of extra base hits against the shift to take a 4-2 lead at Recreation Park.

Coach Wallace defined the Orioles’ four-run uprising as “a big wake up call.”

“We were up by two and got a bit complacent. The key to our win was getting big hits at the top of the fifth.”

Wallace believed the turning point of the game and the key to his team’s rally was the crucial lead off at-bat by Brayden Gretch.

“He had a great at-bat—Brayden drew a 12-pitch lead-off walk to get everybody to pick it up.”

Gretch, who is an on-base machine, improved his OBP to .643. His catalytic walk for Bolton spurred the Brewers’ four-run rally to put the visitors back in front 6-4.

The Brewers added two more runs for good measure at the top of the seventh to secure their four-run winning margin. It was their third-straight win to improve their NDBL-best record to 14-2-2 and retain a slim two-point lead over the second-place Ivy Rangers (30-28).

The Brewers pounded out 13 hits versus the Orioles with Stephen Warden and Carter Burnside leading the offence with three knocks each. The 3-hit performances by Warden and Burnside bumped their regular season batting averages to .444 and .408, respectively.

Coach Wallace praised the dynamic duo’s performance versus Clearview.

“They hit the ball really well for us. Unfortunately, Carter broke his hand sliding back into first and hopefully will be back for us in Round 2 of the playoffs.”

As troubling as Burnside’s injury is to the Brewers’ roster, it is exceptional for the Brewers this NDBL season.

Avoiding injuries has been significant for Bolton and Coach Wallace contrasted the 2022 and 2023 seasons based on that element: “Last year, we were trying to promote healthiness after all the injuries we had. This year, we’re pushing for first place and we’re really focused.”

“Staying healthy has been a key factor to stay on top down the stretch.”

A consistent performer down the stretch and all season for the Brewers has been Chris Falfalios who scored two runs to pace the Brewers’ offence versus the Orioles on Wednesday in New Lowell.

Falfalios continues to lead Bolton in runs scored with 19 and also leads his team in walks with 16.

Brew Crew Facts:

The venerable North Dufferin Baseball League held its 57th Annual All-Star Game in Owen Sound on Saturday. Josh Catalanotto and Logan Hart represented the Brewers on the Eastern All-Stars’ roster at the mid-summer classic. However, Catallanotto and Hart were on the losing end of a 6-2 win by the Western All-Stars at Tom Williams Park hosted by the Owen Sound Baysox—a second-year NDBL team. It was the Western All-Stars’ sixth consecutive win.

The first-place Brewers’ final regular season home game is at North Hill Park versus the Barrie Angels on Thursday night. First pitch is 7:30.

