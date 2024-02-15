Bonnie Crombie visits Bolton, leads community engagement

February 15, 2024 · 0 Comments

Bonnie Crombie, leader of the Ontario Liberal Party, reinforced her commitment to Dufferin-Caledon residents during her visit to the riding’s first meet and greet of the new year held in Bolton on February 10.

Crombie, accompanied by Dr. Adhil Shamji, Liberal Health Critic, emphasized the party’s dedication to improving and rebuilding the Provincial healthcare system, including better services at Headwaters Hospital in Orangeville.

Crombie and Shamji made note that in Minister of Health Sylvia Jones’s own riding, Headwaters Hospital was forced to close for 18 hours in 2023 amid a staff shortage.

Crombie also pledged strong support for rural Ontario and Dufferin-Caledon farmers recognizing their vital role in the economy of our riding and in our province.

Community engagement was evident, with over 75 attendees, including high school students seeking selfies with Crombie. Throughout the event, Crombie ensured every attendee had a chance to voice their concerns and aspirations.

“Thank you so much to Bonnie Crombie and Dr. Adil Shamji for spending time with us in Bolton on Saturday and reminding us about the reckless and dangerous healthcare policies Sylvia Jones and Doug Ford have used to break down our public healthcare system,” said Josh Loeffler, President of the Dufferin-Caledon Provincial Liberal Association.

The event was the first in a series of planned events to be sponsored by the Dufferin-Caledon Provincial Liberal Association, setting the stage for ongoing community engagement and highlighting the Liberal Party’s vision for rebuilding a stronger Ontario.

