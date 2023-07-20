Bolton’s Susan Horn takes 2nd at event

By Mark Pavilons

Susan Horn of Bolton finished as runner-up in the $50,000 Brookstreet Grand Prix July 15 in Ottawa.

And, for the second week in a row, Canadian Olympian Amy Millar of Perth, ON, led the victory gallop at Wesley Clover Parks.

Hot off her victory riding GCS Athena one week earlier in the $50,000 RBC Grand Prix, Millar once again came out on top in the $50,000 Brookstreet Grand Prix, this time partnered with Christiano.

Millar also won the $15,000 Open Welcome both weeks of competition riding GCS Athena, owned by Brookstreet Stables, and Don’t Worry Farmer, owned by Millar Brooke Farm, respectively, setting a record as the only competitor to ever win all four major Open Jumper events at the back-to-back Ottawa Summer Tournaments.

“It’s been a pretty special two weeks,” said Millar, who trains out of her family’s Millar Brooke Farm in nearby Perth. “My horses have been super and it’s always fun to win at home. Each of my horses won something so that’s very special and makes me feel good about my string and the management of them. It’s been great.”

With three horses entered in the $50,000 Brookstreet Grand Prix, Millar qualified two for the jump-off over the course set by course designer Ana Catalina “Catsy” Cruz of Mexico. She was joined by Bolton’s Horn, who qualified both of her horses for the jump-off, as did Canadian Olympian Mac Cone of King City. François Lamontagne of Saint-Eustache, QC, made it seven for the jump-off riding Chanel du Calvaire.

While five of the seven jump-off contenders again jumped clear, none were faster than Millar and Christiano, a 13-year-old Brandenburg gelding (Canoso x Compliment) owned by Future Adventures.

Horn finished runner-up in the event, riding KS Coradina for owner Kingsfield Farm.

With a jump-off time of 34.34 seconds, Millar took the win over Horn, who had stopped the clock in 35.39 seconds riding KS Coradina, a 16-year-old Latvian Warmblood mare (Corlensky G x Cardento 933). Horn, who trains with Millar Brooke, also jumped clear in a time of 36.32 seconds to take fifth place with Kirlo van den Bosrand, a 13-year-old Belgian Warmblood gelding (Cardento 993 x Utrillo Z).

Both horses are owned by her family’s Kingsfield Farm.

Having finished runner-up in the $50,000 RBC Grand Prix one week earlier, Cone and Con Couleur, a 12-year-old Mecklenburg gelding (Conthargos x Couleur Rubin), settled for third with a time of 35.90 seconds. Cone also took sixth place after incurring four faults in the jump-off aboard the eight-year-old Oldenburg gelding, Ogandros PS. Both of his mounts are owned by Mark Samuel’s Chadburn Holdings Inc.

