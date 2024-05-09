Current & Past Articles » General News

Bolton Kin celebrate 60th anniversary

May 9, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

One of Caledon’s service clubs recently celebrated a major milestone.

On May 4, the Bolton Kin marked their 60th anniversary with a lunch event at the Caledon Seniors Centre. In addition to many Bolton Kin, dignitaries such as Caledon Mayor Annette Groves, Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, and Dufferin-Caledon MP Kyle Seeback were in attendance at the event.

Bolton Kin past president Joe Luschak is the club’s longest-serving member, having been involved with the Kin for 51 years now. At the event, he gave a brief history of the Bolton Kin. 

“In April of 1964, a group of young men decided to get involved in service work in their small community of roughly 3,500 residents,” said Luschak. This was the beginning of the Bolton Kin. 

One of the first projects of the Bolton Kin was raising $25,000 which went towards the building of the Albion Bolton Community Centre. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Over 450 people attend annual Hike for Bethell Hospice

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Community well on its way to meeting $245,000 fundraising goal Caledon residents weren’t daunted by a little rain ...

Southfields Village Public School students learn how to build raised garden beds

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon students got hands-on trades experience building raised garden beds last weekend.  On May 4, Southfields Village Public ...

Province unhappy with mayor’s zoning decision due to conflict with 413 corridor

BY ZACHARY ROMAN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Province has taken issue with Caledon Mayor Annette Groves’ recent decision to propose 12 zoning bylaw amendments ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support