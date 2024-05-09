Bolton Kin celebrate 60th anniversary

May 9, 2024 · 0 Comments

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

One of Caledon’s service clubs recently celebrated a major milestone.

On May 4, the Bolton Kin marked their 60th anniversary with a lunch event at the Caledon Seniors Centre. In addition to many Bolton Kin, dignitaries such as Caledon Mayor Annette Groves, Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, and Dufferin-Caledon MP Kyle Seeback were in attendance at the event.

Bolton Kin past president Joe Luschak is the club’s longest-serving member, having been involved with the Kin for 51 years now. At the event, he gave a brief history of the Bolton Kin.

“In April of 1964, a group of young men decided to get involved in service work in their small community of roughly 3,500 residents,” said Luschak. This was the beginning of the Bolton Kin.

One of the first projects of the Bolton Kin was raising $25,000 which went towards the building of the Albion Bolton Community Centre.

